We thought Nancy Pelosi’s statement was pathetic … and pretty damn hilarious.

But this ‘letter’ to Trump about the memo from Schumer, Pelosi (again), Durbin, Hoyer, Murray, Crowley, Warner, Schiff, Feinstein, and Nadler takes the cake when it comes to pitiful releases from the Democrats today.

Democrats are alarmed that Trump released the memo … gosh, Americans are alarmed at what they read in the memo, Chuck.

Maybe we’re missing something here but it seems like Hillary and the DNC were trying to set Trump up.

And let’s not pretend the Clinton’s don’t have a history of doing sneaky and misleading things for power.

Ouch.

And yup.

He lives in Democrat Land, which is a silly place to be. We advise avoiding it at all costs in fact.

What a tangled web we weave, right?

