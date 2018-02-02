We thought Nancy Pelosi’s statement was pathetic … and pretty damn hilarious.

But this ‘letter’ to Trump about the memo from Schumer, Pelosi (again), Durbin, Hoyer, Murray, Crowley, Warner, Schiff, Feinstein, and Nadler takes the cake when it comes to pitiful releases from the Democrats today.

The Nunes memo is partisan and misleading, simple as that. To use it as pretext for firing Deputy AG Rosenstein, Special Counsel Mueller or other DOJ leadership would be viewed as an attempt to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation. pic.twitter.com/vqlZKkY94V — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 2, 2018

Democrats are alarmed that Trump released the memo … gosh, Americans are alarmed at what they read in the memo, Chuck.

Memo: No FISA warrant without Dossier. Which means no Russia collusion story without Dossier. Which means no Mueller special counsel without Dossier paid for by Clinton/DNC. Shut it down. — @releaseonthememo (@420liveshere) February 2, 2018

Maybe we’re missing something here but it seems like Hillary and the DNC were trying to set Trump up.

And let’s not pretend the Clinton’s don’t have a history of doing sneaky and misleading things for power.

And you Democrats know all about obstructing justice. — All-American Drew (@realamericadrew) February 2, 2018

Ouch.

And yup.

What universe do you live in Chuck?!! Seriously WTF?! — One Good Man (@WarriorBlood77) February 2, 2018

He lives in Democrat Land, which is a silly place to be. We advise avoiding it at all costs in fact.

I now cannot wait to see the AIG report which is said to be the most damning evidence against the DOJ/FBI. Can't wait to see your statement on that,….. all of your statements and tweets will be campaign fodder come fall. Pack it up Chuck,…. — Mike (@mhumble50) February 2, 2018

What a tangled web we weave, right?

