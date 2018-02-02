The much-discussed memo that was declassified and released today contains information damning to the Democrats on Hillary’s side in 2016:

So, the Clinton campaign/DNC worked with a foreign spy to develop a salacious and phony dossier on Donald Trump, gave the dossier to the FBI and they used it to open an investigation and obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump campaign members. Unreal. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 2, 2018

All along, it was the Clinton campaign, some in Obama's DOJ and Fusion GPS that were colluding with a foreign entity to influence the election. The exact thing they've accused the Trump campaign of doing, they are guilty of. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 2, 2018

With all that in mind, what’s DNC Chair Tom Perez hope everybody’s takeaway is? That Trump colluded with Russia to win the election, of course:

DNC Chair on GOP Efforts to Undermine Trump-Russia Investigation pic.twitter.com/gvAzlYqz8U — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 2, 2018

Wow. Dems like Perez never stop closing no matter how ridiculous or discredited their narrative has become.

FBI used opposition research that it NEVER VERIFIED AS BEING TRUE to get a warrant to spy on a presidential candidate. And here is the DNC response. How can you POSSIBLY say this with a straight face? How is the DNC not applauding this move towards transparency?? https://t.co/DZ0FAVBjAW — Mommar (@MisterCommodity) February 2, 2018

Nice try @TomPerez but you have not denied a single item in the memo because you can't! #ReadTheMemo https://t.co/u3uQ2PtA9v — Patriotic Flag Flyer (@Trump2Win2016) February 2, 2018

Excuse me while I try to plug a sinking ship https://t.co/zZTOjAmga3 — Noah🐧 (@Taswell_) February 2, 2018

And this is just the tip of the Dem excuse iceberg.