The much-discussed memo that was declassified and released today contains information damning to the Democrats on Hillary’s side in 2016:

With all that in mind, what’s DNC Chair Tom Perez hope everybody’s takeaway is? That Trump colluded with Russia to win the election, of course:

Wow. Dems like Perez never stop closing no matter how ridiculous or discredited their narrative has become.

And this is just the tip of the Dem excuse iceberg.

Tags: DNCFISA memoTom Perez