Chuck Todd is trying to stake out moral high ground for the MSM over the GOP’s FISA memo release. Ezra Klein is sneering and dismissive. But MSNBC’s Katy Tur’s approach is the worst of them all, because she’s straight-up lying:

Another reminder — Steele Dossier was first paid for by conservative outlet Washington Free Beacon to find damaging info about Trump during the primary in order to help other GOP candidates. REMEMBER — the GOP DID NOT WANT Trump to win the nomination.https://t.co/Zk6SrK1M4x — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 2, 2018

Another reminder: Katy Tur is an unprincipled hack.

This is a lie. — Lee Doren (@LDoren) February 2, 2018

This is literally fake news. https://t.co/m3wHNtN1UO — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 2, 2018

False.

You're not behaving very fire fighter like, Katy.

Can't even get basic facts right. Shameful https://t.co/HJLr94k9ST — LaurieAnn ✨ (@mooshakins) February 2, 2018

She just said this on air. It's simply not true. https://t.co/5vz5G1Y3gp — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 2, 2018

Not in the slightest.

No, the dossier was NOT paid for by the Free Beacon. It’s IN the link you shared pic.twitter.com/lvNM4vWkEC — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) February 2, 2018

Katy, you are a shameless liar. And you're apparently so stupid that you quote an article that says EXACTLY the opposite of your claim, and I quote: "After the Republican primary, Fusion GPS was hired on behalf of Clinton’s campaign. That’s when the firm hired Steele." #Liar — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) February 2, 2018

Did you read your own link? pic.twitter.com/ZFxjwjEI9e — PapaHarding (@PapaHarding) February 2, 2018

My understanding of this is that the work on the actual dossier was undertaken only after the Dems started funding Fusion's efforts. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) February 2, 2018

False. Steele brought on by Fusion AFTER conservative backers had cut ties. His work was funded by DNC/HRC camp. https://t.co/as6M7nxhxs — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 2, 2018

There is no indication that the Free Beacon paid for the Steele dossier. I was a Free Beacon reporter at the time and wrote a few stories on Russia connections. I assure you I did not interact with any British spies https://t.co/FCQkqvBUeF — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 2, 2018

The Free Beacon itself, of course, has publicly said that it played no part in the Steele dossier, and Glenn Simpson has said the same under oath. @KatyTurNBC — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 2, 2018

This is a totally misleading statement. The Free Beacon hired Fusion GPS to research Republican primary candidates, Trump included. Steele was not even hired by Fusion GPS until DNC/Clinton paid for *Trump specific* dirt. Free Beacon contract and Steele are unrelated. https://t.co/t3XtN7AmCI — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) February 2, 2018

No. Fusion hired Steele after the Clinton campaign took over their contract. How are you still getting this wrong 4 months later? https://t.co/qeltvHcpID — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 2, 2018

You're lying to your gullible followers and the link you're sharing proves it. It states that Steele was only hired AFTER the primary was over and when the Clinton campaign paid GPS. Steele's dossier did not exist when GPS was working for Beacon, so how could they pay for it? https://t.co/ehDzFv4xNy — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) February 2, 2018

This is a lie. The dossier did not exist until after the DNC/Clinton campaign hired Fusion GPS. Steele wasn't hired until Fusion was already on the DNC payroll. Get your facts straight, you hack. https://t.co/r1suDv1RGS — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 2, 2018

This TP is so stale. And it is fake news. The Free Beacon, per Simpson's testimony, dropped Fusion GPS in the Spring. Fusion hired Steele in June, by which time it was on a Clinton campaign-DNC contract. Steele has nothing to do with the Free Beacon. Get real. https://t.co/TmqXyD3kaI — Mike (@Doranimated) February 2, 2018

Get real? And show some honest-to-goodness journalistic integrity? Katy Tur ain’t got time for that.

This is false. Why are you lying? https://t.co/TgmweiLc3L — Meech (@michi83) February 2, 2018

Because she can.

This just reminds me that Katy is lying to the public. On purpose. https://t.co/UDd4ivKPrV — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) February 2, 2018

Except you're getting key facts wrong, deliberately. Lying propagandists like you are how we ended up with Trump. — MarkC 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) February 2, 2018

This cable anchor is collecting RTs for fake news. No standards at all. https://t.co/mZelF9BlVA — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) February 2, 2018

Seriously, she is one of the sloppiest media people out there. She routinely says stuff that anyone who is paid to know the news ought to know. And she spreads bullshit without remorse. It’s embarrassing. — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) February 2, 2018

It’s disgusting.

She did delete the tweet … but not before everyone saw it. Naturally, she still hasn’t acknowledged her mistake or expressed any remorse.

Blatantly false tweets like this are why people hold journalists in such low regard. There is not a memory hole deep enough, @KatyTurNBC pic.twitter.com/fpgvhDDE1n — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) February 2, 2018

I always found it amazing how ppl who call themselves journalists can shamelessly lie out of their ass thinking everyone else is too stupid to catch it — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 2, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Update:

She “fixed” it, you guys:

*fixed*

Fusion GPS was first hired by Washington Free Beacon during the primaries when GOP wanted to help other GOP candidates. Steele was hired later when DNC hired them. https://t.co/Zk6SrK1M4x https://t.co/Zk6SrK1M4x — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 2, 2018

Still no apology, though. Sad.