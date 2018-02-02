Chuck Todd is trying to stake out moral high ground for the MSM over the GOP’s FISA memo release. Ezra Klein is sneering and dismissive. But MSNBC’s Katy Tur’s approach is the worst of them all, because she’s straight-up lying:

Another reminder: Katy Tur is an unprincipled hack.

Not in the slightest.

Get real? And show some honest-to-goodness journalistic integrity? Katy Tur ain’t got time for that.

Because she can.

It’s disgusting.

She did delete the tweet … but not before everyone saw it. Naturally, she still hasn’t acknowledged her mistake or expressed any remorse.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Update:

She “fixed” it, you guys:

Still no apology, though. Sad.

