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Jim Acosta Has Staked Out the Kennedy Center and Provides Another Gripping Berlin Wall-Style Update

Doug P. | 10:30 AM on June 15, 2026
Twitchy

After a court recently ruled that only Congress could approve a name change on The Kennedy Center, the "Trump" letters were taken down over the weekend. 

Former CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who now walks the TDS beat around Washington, DC, was all over the story as Trump's name was being removed. Acosta likened it to the fall of the Berlin Wall (no, seriously, that's what he did). 

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It was perhaps the most ridiculous lack of historic scope we've ever seen, but clearly Acosta has over the years convinced himself that Trump represents repressive authoritarian rule. 

Acosta was back later with another update, kind of like Ted Koeppel's nightly "Iranian hostage crisis, day ____" reports except in front of an inanimate object while not many people actually care:

Is anybody else sensing a Pulitzer here!?

He should have made it a pay-per-view event. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives (same with unemployed journos like Acosta). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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