Jim Acosta Has Staked Out the Kennedy Center and Provides Another Gripping Berlin Wall-Style Update

After a court recently ruled that only Congress could approve a name change on The Kennedy Center, the "Trump" letters were taken down over the weekend.

Former CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who now walks the TDS beat around Washington, DC, was all over the story as Trump's name was being removed. Acosta likened it to the fall of the Berlin Wall (no, seriously, that's what he did).

Advertisement

After livestreaming all day and night trying to see Trump’s name being removed from the Kennedy Center building, Jim Acosta exclaims:



“This is very much like watching the Berlin Wall coming down."



"It is a sign that humankind can stand up against tyranny."



Holy hell. Just… pic.twitter.com/ccHzWXtT48 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2026

It was perhaps the most ridiculous lack of historic scope we've ever seen, but clearly Acosta has over the years convinced himself that Trump represents repressive authoritarian rule.

Acosta was back later with another update, kind of like Ted Koeppel's nightly "Iranian hostage crisis, day ____" reports except in front of an inanimate object while not many people actually care:

Kennedy Center Update: Trump has left his tarp up. Looks like he is still sulking over his name being removed. pic.twitter.com/Oe5XiZA1mK — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 14, 2026

Is anybody else sensing a Pulitzer here!?

A new dark comedy at the Kennedy Center: Jim Acosta spends an entire weekend emotionally invested in a tarp. — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) June 15, 2026

He should have made it a pay-per-view event.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives (same with unemployed journos like Acosta).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!