Good news, everyone: Former FBI Director James Comey has weighed in on the GOP’s FISA memo release. And it’s everything you dreamed it would be — if you dreamed that it would be garbage:

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

Really, Jim?

"by withholding critical information from FISA courts to obtain warrants to spy on American citizens" https://t.co/o3pQ2vnNQ8 — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) February 2, 2018

Lying to court about using unverified political documents to spy on American citizens? That’s it? (This should rehab FBI’s image in no time) https://t.co/IkA5rgmsF9 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 2, 2018

You stole government records, leaked classified information, and oversaw a deliberate conspiracy to defraud a federal court in order to spy on a private citizen using as a basis information you never even verified. https://t.co/6SkGlc8PTd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 2, 2018

Taking effects one at a time:

-intel committee was already a joke.

-destroyed trust with the IC is a real risk and obviously not a good thing.

-damaged relationship with FISA Court? What? Bizarre and kinda implies odd things.

-literally everyone knew about Page investigation. https://t.co/PhsVT4BcNr — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 2, 2018

Also:

Hard to square "that's it?" with all the horrible things that releasing this "that's it?" memo does. You can't have it both ways. https://t.co/gRJrtbq3WF — RBe (@RBPundit) February 2, 2018

Is it a nothingburger or did it destroy everything? Pick one. https://t.co/apT7PQCokF — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) February 2, 2018

"Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen." seems like a lot for a "That's it?". https://t.co/cGNbnwFCIm — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) February 2, 2018

What’s James Comey contributing to the public discourse again?

Fun to watch Comey (who was partially responsible for the incompetence at the FBI) now lead the charge. Comey should have been fired in 2015. Obama made a grave mistake by not doing so. https://t.co/BOdvhGsgrQ — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2018

You’re turning into Evan mcmullin — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) February 2, 2018

Ouch. That one hurts. Almost as much as this:

A dishonest and misleading leader wrecked the FBI — Daniel Novak (@Harbordan) February 2, 2018

Damn.

is Comey's twitter warrior thing part of some sort of penance routine for the Clinton letter? https://t.co/LqwTPjsrd4 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 2, 2018

Comey's repeated insistence on weighing in here makes the case better than the memo does. Does he need an invite to Kimmel's show this badly? https://t.co/hCe0hof3kU — Jim Antle (@jimantle) February 2, 2018

Guess so.

I can’t believe this man has gotten to a place where Democrats are clapping along with him as he praises the impeccable judgement of the FBI. An all time plot twist. https://t.co/wyC0VcMzn0 — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) February 2, 2018

***

