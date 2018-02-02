Ok, everyone, we know the memo has officially been released but STAY CALM because Buck Sexton wants us all to know that James Comey has everything under control.
*snicker*
Everybody calm down! Comey has an inspirational tweet coming with a photo of a calm lake that will address all of this
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 2, 2018
Any minute now, Comey will post some words of wisdom and subtweet Trump … and we’ll all make fun of him again.
And to think, Twitter is still free.
whew, I was worried. Thanks for bringing me off the ledge, @BuckSexton
— DanaLH (@freedommom2017) February 2, 2018
Shew! Right?
— Greg Cougar (@NonLiberalPAer) February 2, 2018
— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 2, 2018
— 🐰Follow The White Rabbit🐰 (@4everconstant) February 2, 2018
Here you go, Buck. You’re welcome: https://t.co/uFOdq8tAYE
— Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) February 2, 2018
Sun setting behind him while he looks wistfully into the distance.
— Scott Carroll (@YouDaManTiger) February 2, 2018
ROFL.
"Stress and nervous tension are now serious social problems in all parts of the Galaxy"https://t.co/oylGMAIIqP
— Simon🏡 (@uncriticalsimon) February 2, 2018
Bonus points for the Douglas Adams reference.
Is Comey still going to teach a university ethics course after this?
— Zach Schreiber (@SchreebDiesel) February 2, 2018
HA HA HA HA HA.
— Groundshy (@groundshy) February 2, 2018
At this point, if we don’t laugh we may never stop crying. What a batsh*t crazy time to be alive and watching these things unfold in DC.
