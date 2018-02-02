Ok, everyone, we know the memo has officially been released but STAY CALM because Buck Sexton wants us all to know that James Comey has everything under control.

*snicker*

Everybody calm down! Comey has an inspirational tweet coming with a photo of a calm lake that will address all of this — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 2, 2018

Any minute now, Comey will post some words of wisdom and subtweet Trump … and we’ll all make fun of him again.

And to think, Twitter is still free.

whew, I was worried. Thanks for bringing me off the ledge, @BuckSexton — DanaLH (@freedommom2017) February 2, 2018

Shew! Right?

Sun setting behind him while he looks wistfully into the distance. — Scott Carroll (@YouDaManTiger) February 2, 2018

ROFL.

"Stress and nervous tension are now serious social problems in all parts of the Galaxy"https://t.co/oylGMAIIqP — Simon🏡 (@uncriticalsimon) February 2, 2018

Bonus points for the Douglas Adams reference.

Is Comey still going to teach a university ethics course after this? — Zach Schreiber (@SchreebDiesel) February 2, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA.

At this point, if we don’t laugh we may never stop crying. What a batsh*t crazy time to be alive and watching these things unfold in DC.

Related:

For your reading ENJOYMENT —> The FISA MEMO in all its unclassified glory #MemoDay

‘Unreal’! Katie Pavlich rips Dem election narrative to shreds as first memo details emerge

Gonna leave a MARK! Ann Coulter just DROPPED James Comey and all we can say is DAMN SON