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DAMNING Thread Pulls Back the Curtain on the 22 TIES Abdul El-Sayed Has to Terrorists. No, Really.

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 01, 2026 10:45 AM
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DAMNING Thread Pulls Back the Curtain on the 22 TIES Abdul El-Sayed Has to Terrorists. No, Really.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has spent years positioning himself as the polished, progressive face of the party’s next generation — until a lengthy RNC Research thread decided to pull back the curtain on the company he keeps. 

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To be fair, nothing you'll read here will surprise you but when you put them all together it's fairly damning and honestly should be campaign-ending for the lil guy.

What follows is a methodical, 22-item tour through family members, imams, donors, and political allies tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, designated terror groups, Holocaust deniers, and open celebrations of Hamas. For anyone still pretending these associations are just “guilt by association,” the receipts suggest something a lot more intentional.

Grab a snack, there's a LOT here.

This is wild:

At some point, the “random coincidences” stop looking random. 

At some point, the nasty jabs at America stop looking like a confused young man.

At some point, the antisemitic tripe stops looking like a misspeak.

When your father sits on a Muslim Brotherhood-linked board, your mother worked for a group that funneled money to bin Laden and Hamas, your imam eulogizes a Hamas leader as a martyr, and you keep showing up with 9/11 truthers and people who call for Jews to be shipped “back to Poland,” the pattern is the point. 

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El-Sayed’s defenders will call this a smear. 

Everyone else will just call it a résumé.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | PETE HEGSETH | RNC | TERRORISM

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