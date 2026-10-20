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WHOA ... So THAT'S What the DNA Is for: Ilhan Omar Is Officially in DEEP and We Are ALL Here for It

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 20, 2026 10:30 AM
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WHOA ... So THAT'S What the DNA Is for: Ilhan Omar Is Officially in DEEP and We Are ALL Here for It
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Five years after Miranda Devine first flagged private DNA results (we're not surprised she had this first, fyi) that put the odds of Ilhan Omar and her second husband Ahmed Elmi being siblings at 99.999998%, the same inconvenient story is back in the news, and the timing of the original tipster’s arrest by Biden’s FBI still looks less like coincidence than a very convenient “whoops.” 

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The progressive set that spent years treating any question about Omar’s immigration paperwork or family relationships as racist fever-swamp nonsense now has to explain why the feds under the previous administration were more interested in locking up the guy with the lab results than in running their own DNA test to clear the cloud that has hung over a sitting member of Congress

Funny how that selective curiosity always seems to kick in only after the statute of limitations or the political calendar makes it safe.

Deport her.

Now.

She should not pass go, she most definitely SHOULD NOT collect $200.

At this point, seems like the conspiracy theorists got a whole lot more right than wrong. Just sayin'.

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Indeed.

Sadly, he's right.

Ahem. Hey, we didn't write it. We laughed at it. We included it, but we didn't write it. 

We sorta wish we had. 

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News Topics ELECTION INTEGRITY | FAKE NEWS | FBI | ILHAN OMAR | JOE BIDEN

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