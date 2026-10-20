WHOA ... So THAT'S What the DNA Is for: Ilhan Omar Is Officially in DEEP and We Are ALL Here for It

Five years after Miranda Devine first flagged private DNA results (we're not surprised she had this first, fyi) that put the odds of Ilhan Omar and her second husband Ahmed Elmi being siblings at 99.999998%, the same inconvenient story is back in the news, and the timing of the original tipster’s arrest by Biden’s FBI still looks less like coincidence than a very convenient “whoops.”

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The progressive set that spent years treating any question about Omar’s immigration paperwork or family relationships as racist fever-swamp nonsense now has to explain why the feds under the previous administration were more interested in locking up the guy with the lab results than in running their own DNA test to clear the cloud that has hung over a sitting member of Congress.

Funny how that selective curiosity always seems to kick in only after the statute of limitations or the political calendar makes it safe.

Ahem. Five years ago I wrote a column about DNA test results that showed there was a 99.999998 percent chance that Ilhan Omar and her second husband Ahmed Elmi were siblings. A few hours before we went to press my informant was arrested by Biden's FBI. Funny that. https://t.co/MEBWf5U7pv — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 20, 2026

Deport her.

Now.

She should not pass go, she most definitely SHOULD NOT collect $200.

And this sentence stood the test of time: "Why didn’t the FBI do its own DNA tests and clear up the cloud hanging over Omar’s head?" Biden's FBI protecting its own. That's all they did. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 20, 2026

@mirandadevine @kym06682480 They said we were all tin foil hat conspiracists. There was a 00.000002% chance they were correct. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) October 20, 2026

At this point, seems like the conspiracy theorists got a whole lot more right than wrong. Just sayin'.

@mirandadevine @John_Pickle Wow — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 20, 2026

Indeed.

Sadly, he's right.

Ahem. Hey, we didn't write it. We laughed at it. We included it, but we didn't write it.

We sorta wish we had.

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