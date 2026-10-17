Dumpster Diving for DNA: Ilhan Omar Raid Just Got a Lot Juicier (and Indictments Could Be Stunning)

This Ilhan Omar story keeps getting juicier.

My sources tell me the raid on Rep. Omar’s home earlier this week goes far beyond simple immigration fraud. Federal agents obtained DNA from Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her family to get search warrants https://t.co/zYLggSwodm — Leland Vittert (@LelandVittert) October 17, 2026

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Exclusive‼️: The investigative technique requires law enforcement to secretly recover or obtain trash from an investigative target. And then comb through for discarded items that contain the subject’s DNA. The DNA was part of a search warrant application that included more than a dozen locations in addition to her home.

Much bigger 🌎: Our reporting suggests investigations go far beyond simple immigration fraud, such as marrying her brother or a changed birthdate “Investigation Into Ilhan Omar Reportedly Driven by Effort to Revoke Citizenship and Deport Her” The DNA is a critical part of the investigation and extends far beyond the most familiar case and accusation against Omar that she married her brother to help him gain citizenship.



This is getting deep.

If Ilhan’s DNA was used to get search warrants then it proves one or more lies Which one(s)? I’d bet it proves that she married her brother, but not merely that. HSI probably mapped the entire Omar family - or should I say, the Elmi family — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 17, 2026

And it's not just DNA.

Drip, drip, drip. The foundation for the raid on Omar’s home becomes clearer and clearer. DNA evidence + family communications and group chats to prove various lies on their immigration paperwork https://t.co/KOjKDXnp0U — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 17, 2026

They're digging into the family group chats, natch.

So, it was widely reported that investigators on the Ilhan Omar case went through her trash in order to obtain her DNA in order to obtain the search warrant. If that is true, then they convinced a judge that she is most likely not who she claims to be. Who is she then? — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) October 17, 2026

Americans are dying to know.

I would GUESS they are calling into question via DNA analysis whether or not the individuals identified as "family" members are, in fact, family members. As I understand it, she is the youngest of 7 siblings. But the family was broken up at the time it immigrated with some coming to the U.S. and others going to Great Britain. If they obtained DNA it is likely that was used to prove/disprove biological relationships. — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 17, 2026

If what they believe is true, is true, things aren't going to go well for Ilhan.

This part, right here: "NewsNation sources say the likely coming indictments will be stunning in nature and far beyond anything the public has understood the case to be about." This is EXACTLY what I've been talking about. She's a rather convenient point of entry. This is going to exapand well beyond Ilhan herself. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) October 17, 2026

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It couldn't happen to a nicer lady.

Dumpster diving for DNA what the hell is going on here?? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 17, 2026

The Obama Bros are in full panic mode. Isn't it glorious?

@TVietor08 What's going on is that our wannabe king has decided to sic the entire weight of the nation's law enforcement machinery on the head of a single woman he doesn't like. — Cassandra screaming into the void (@JellyKind) October 17, 2026

Cry more, libs.

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