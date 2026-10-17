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Dumpster Diving for DNA: Ilhan Omar Raid Just Got a Lot Juicier (and Indictments Could Be Stunning)

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 17, 2026 6:30 PM
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Dumpster Diving for DNA: Ilhan Omar Raid Just Got a Lot Juicier (and Indictments Could Be Stunning)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

This Ilhan Omar story keeps getting juicier. 

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  • Exclusive‼️: The investigative technique requires law enforcement to secretly recover or obtain trash from an investigative target. And then comb through for discarded items that contain the subject’s DNA.

    • The DNA was part of a search warrant application that included more than a dozen locations in addition to her home.

  • Much bigger 🌎: Our reporting suggests investigations go far beyond simple immigration fraud, such as marrying her brother or a changed birthdate

This is getting deep.

And it's not just DNA.

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They're digging into the family group chats, natch.

Americans are dying to know.

If what they believe is true, is true, things aren't going to go well for Ilhan.

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It couldn't happen to a nicer lady.

The Obama Bros are in full panic mode. Isn't it glorious?

Cry more, libs.

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News Topics CRIME | FBI | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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