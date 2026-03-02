Obama 2015 FLASHBACK of His Brag About Sending BILLIONS to Iran Only Makes Trump Look Even BETTER (Watch)

In case you needed a reminder of just how bad Obama's foreign policy really was, especially when it came to Iran, look no further than this flashback video from 2015.

What makes it even more infuriating is how much he gloats and brags about his actions, although he HAD to know these billions were never going to make it to the Iranian people. Instead, our dollars funded Hezbollah, the Houthis, Hamas ... and other terrorists.

Watch this:

pic.twitter.com/AC7lvE0uTO

Flashback, August 2015.

Barack Obama after the Iran nuclear deal:

“Iran will gain access to $56B. Our best analysts expect it to improve the economy and benefit the Iranian people.”



That money fueled Hezbollah, the Houthis, Hamas, and Iran’s campaign to… — Yossi BenYakar (@YossiBenYakar) March 1, 2026

Post continues:

... destroy Israel.Not schools. Not hospitals. Terror. This is what “strategic optimism” bought the world. Good thing Trump was elected.

Amen.

And he knew it. — ⚓️ Sailor Jim 🔱 (@JimHendley4NC) March 2, 2026

He absolutely did.

He makes a lot of sense, if you don't think about it. — Death'sGuineaPig_ (@tuxedosamoa) March 2, 2026

We see what he did here.

Barack was/is one of three things, or a combination:

1. A stupid and naive man.

2. Blinded by his ideology.

3. Complicit. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) March 2, 2026

Or, you know, he's all three.

Not a penny went to the Iranian people. — 𝕊𝕂𝕐 (@SKYRIDER4538) March 2, 2026

Not even one.

