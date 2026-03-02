Monica Crowley Needs Just 1 Sentence to Sum Up the Loony Left's Insane...
Clandestine Claim: Jack Schlossberg Says Repute of Biden’s Early Presidency Is Politics’ B...
Biting Criticism: Video of McDonald’s CEO Nibbling New ‘Big Arch’ Burger Casts Doubts...
@Sunnyright Has a Stinging Little Response to Headline About Sleeper Cells
Sen. Tim Scott Pays Tribute to Service Members Killed
Khamenei Post From Mid-February Talking Smack About the United States and Our Military...
WAKE UP! Watch Dana Bash's Face Closely As Democrat Iranian-American Goes Off on...
How The New York Times Chose to Remember Khamanei a Reminder of WHY...
She MAD! Check Out How Nancy Mace Used Khamenei's Death to Trigger Ilhan...

Obama 2015 FLASHBACK of His Brag About Sending BILLIONS to Iran Only Makes Trump Look Even BETTER (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In case you needed a reminder of just how bad Obama's foreign policy really was, especially when it came to Iran, look no further than this flashback video from 2015.

What makes it even more infuriating is how much he gloats and brags about his actions, although he HAD to know these billions were never going to make it to the Iranian people. Instead, our dollars funded Hezbollah, the Houthis, Hamas ... and other terrorists.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... destroy Israel.Not schools. Not hospitals. Terror.

This is what “strategic optimism” bought the world. Good thing Trump was elected.

Amen.

He absolutely did.

We see what he did here.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Or, you know, he's all three.

Not even one.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

