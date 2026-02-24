Lefties RAGE at Governor Abigail Spanberger for Giving Democrats' SOTU Rebuttal From Slavery CENTRAL

Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on February 24, 2026
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

Governor In Name Only Abigail Spanberger will be giving the Democrats' rebuttal speech this evening from Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. 

Now, if we're being honest and fair, if she is trying to embrace Virginia and our history, there is no better place than Williamsburg ... unless, of course, you're an emotionally thin-skinned whiny leftist who is always looking for a reason to be angry about something.

Even if that something is another Democrat. 

Seems they believe it's a bad choice because of slavery. Look at this mess:

Of course, we'd be lying if we said this didn't crack us up, especially the one complaining about how this makes her MAGA-LIGHT.

We don't see this as triggering, we see it as calling out the lies. The only people who will believe Spanberger if she dares go down the 'we're making things more affordable in Virginia' path are the same yahoos who voted for her in November.

Unless of course they're busy throwing a temper tantrum because she's speaking from the birthplace of our country.

How DARE she recognize the significance of America?! Doesn't she know that's not what her party wants?

THIS is gonna be fun.

