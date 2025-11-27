Nuttier-Than-A-Squirrel's-BM Democrat Aftyn Behn Wants At-Home Abortions. No, Really

In a jaw-dropping display of Democrat delusion, Tennessee Democrat Aftyn Behn took to a live stream titled 'The War on Women's Rights' to shamelessly pitch DIY abortions as the future of 'reproductive freedom'—complete with underground 'training' sessions on how to butcher your own unborn baby at home, sans doctor or basic human decency.

Advertisement

No, we're not making this up.

We honestly don't think we could make something this horrific up if we tried.

Watch this:

UNHINGED: Tennessee Democrat Aftyn Behn wants at-home abortions:



"Groups on the ground will continue to provide training in terms of self-managed abortions...so, instead of going to a doctor... how do you do it at home?" pic.twitter.com/LTpA9LrHyY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 25, 2025

Flanked by fellow lefty firebrands like congressional candidate Odessa Kelly, Behn's unhinged rant paints a chilling picture of the radical agenda Democrats are hell-bent on shoving down America's throat, all while pushing reproductive freedom and 'empowerment.'

We're not sure it gets much darker and uglier than Democrats pushing for DIY abortions at home.

We already have at home abortions.



Women are dying or forced to go to the ER from dangerous abortion pills. Dead babies are being flushed down the toilet. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 25, 2025

She's the optimal Colorado democrat, she could be governor — ONLY SAYS CALM DOWN (@ONLYSEZCALMDOWN) November 25, 2025

Right? They probably love her.

She’s a lunatic. — Lauren Flinn Bradley (@TNHottyToddy) November 25, 2025

No disagreement here.

So. Much. Yikes.

============================================================

Related:

ALARMING Posts From Army JAG Officer Show Just How DANGEROUS the Seditious Six's Video Really Is

Biden-Pardoned Dem Says If They Recall Mark Kelly They Better Be Ready to Recall ALL of Them and... OK?

He's Running: And NOW We All Know Why Mark Kelly Thought This Sedition Thing Was a Good Idea

OH SNAP! ANOTHER Dem's (Sexist?) Texts Leaked And Get THIS... He's Hating on His Own Party (Screenshots)

It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times --> FBI Schedules Interview With Seditious Six

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!