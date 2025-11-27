Nuttier-Than-A-Squirrel's-BM Democrat Aftyn Behn Wants At-Home Abortions. No, Really

Worst Possible Timing: 'Fully Vetted' Afghans Protest in Doha Demanding U.S. Entry –...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on November 27, 2025
ImgFlip

In a jaw-dropping display of Democrat delusion, Tennessee Democrat Aftyn Behn took to a live stream titled 'The War on Women's Rights' to shamelessly pitch DIY abortions as the future of 'reproductive freedom'—complete with underground 'training' sessions on how to butcher your own unborn baby at home, sans doctor or basic human decency. 

No, we're not making this up. 

We honestly don't think we could make something this horrific up if we tried. 

Watch this: 

Flanked by fellow lefty firebrands like congressional candidate Odessa Kelly, Behn's unhinged rant paints a chilling picture of the radical agenda Democrats are hell-bent on shoving down America's throat, all while pushing reproductive freedom and 'empowerment.' 

We're not sure it gets much darker and uglier than Democrats pushing for DIY abortions at home.

Right? They probably love her.

No disagreement here.

So. Much. Yikes.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

