ALARMING Posts From Army JAG Officer Show Just How DANGEROUS the Seditious Six's Video Really Is

There's a reason sane people have taken issue with what the Seditious Six did in that video, and it's not just political. When you open the door for individuals in the military to determine what is and is not a lawful order? Especially when they're lawful even if they disagree with them?

Advertisement

Really dangerous.

And we're already seeing the 'results' from their video within the ranks.

Take a look at this (warning, language):

The seditious 6 would be proud as they see their efforts produce these kinds of results within the ranks.



Army JAG officer MAJ Baker has been very vocal about her dissension on social media for months, and now she’s publicly stating she will not comply with lawful orders she… pic.twitter.com/OcAmsYNBs2 — Shoe (@samosaur) November 25, 2025

Post continues:

... she disagrees with. HQDA 175-25 is in reference to those with gender dysphoria and their disqualification from military service in the army.

Because, of course.

Imagine responding like that to an employer in the private sector. "hAvE oNE oF yOuR oThER cRoNIeS dO It" — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) November 25, 2025

Why hasn't she been canned? — Victoria Manning (@HoneyBadger_USA) November 25, 2025

Fair question.

"Progressivism" is a hell of a mental disorder! — Snake Plushkitten - official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) November 25, 2025

True dat.

This was their intention. Divide our military. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) November 25, 2025

Wow & she's a JAG officer no less!



Surely all these people promoting disobediency are going to be facing courts-martial? Refusal to obey lawful orders is considered mutiny, is it not?



As far as I know none of them have specifically mentioned what it is they consider "unlawful… — Aurora Blaze🎗 (@_Rebel_Woman_) November 25, 2025

@PeteHegseth why does this person still have a job!!!! — Lola la Chola (@KupoPewPew) November 25, 2025

How many violations of the UCMJ in just 3 short emails….



Sedition, conduct unbecoming, and on and on…. — Glen Dagen (@IIIper416) November 25, 2025

And the Democrats just empowered more of it.

They're not dumb, they're evil.

Ok FINE, they're both.

============================================================

Related:

Biden-Pardoned Dem Says If They Recall Mark Kelly They Better Be Ready to Recall ALL of Them and... OK?

He's Running: And NOW We All Know Why Mark Kelly Thought This Sedition Thing Was a Good Idea

OH SNAP! ANOTHER Dem's (Sexist?) Texts Leaked And Get THIS... He's Hating on His Own Party (Screenshots)

It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times --> FBI Schedules Interview With Seditious Six

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!