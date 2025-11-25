ALARMING Posts From Army JAG Officer Show Just How DANGEROUS the Seditious Six's Video Really Is

Biden-Pardoned Dem Says If They Recall Mark Kelly They Better Be Ready to...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on November 25, 2025
Twitchy

There's a reason sane people have taken issue with what the Seditious Six did in that video, and it's not just political. When you open the door for individuals in the military to determine what is and is not a lawful order? Especially when they're lawful even if they disagree with them?

Really dangerous.

And we're already seeing the 'results' from their video within the ranks.

Take a look at this (warning, language):

Post continues:

... she disagrees with. 

HQDA 175-25 is in reference to those with gender dysphoria and their disqualification from military service in the army.

Because, of course. 

Fair question.

True dat.

And the Democrats just empowered more of it.

They're not dumb, they're evil.

Ok FINE, they're both.

============================================================

