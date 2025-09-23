Once Again a Lefty Proves There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question Asking About Lefty Capitol Break-Ins

You know that old saying about how there is no such thing as a stupid question? Yeah, that's a stupid saying because TRUST US, we see all sorts of stupid questions in our line of work. Like this one, for example. Graham Gerritsen (we have no idea who this person is) went fairly viral asking a stupid question ...
See for yourselves:
Have left-leaning protestors ever broken into the Capitol?— Graham Gerritsen 🔰⬆️ (@GrahamGerritsen) September 20, 2025
Now, we get what he's trying to do here, considering the post he's replying to. He's trying to play the J6 CARD, which was really, well, stupid.
We weren't kidding when we said there is such a thing as a stupid question, and this guy asked it.
They once shot it up while it was in session (one of the participants was the subject of a recent, much acclaimed, play at Yale last season). Google the FALN congressional mass shooting. Another time, they set a bomb off inside of it. Google the congressional coat room bombing.— Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) September 20, 2025
Multiple times.— John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) September 21, 2025
They've even shot people in the Capitol.
Thanks for playing moron.
If only he'd Google'd this a little.
Put it on so you don’t hurt yourself pic.twitter.com/aSQ1B3OAZM— NotYourJewishMom (@NYJMomREDACTED) September 22, 2025
Awww, always so considerate.
Which time? When Weather Underground did it, the Puerto Rico Separatists, the Harvard professor in 1915, the Armed Resistance Unit in 1983, the attempt on Tom Delay in 1998, and do we want to count the anthrax mailings in 2001?— J🌞e (@JerseyJoe74) September 21, 2025
Which time.
Democrats set off bombs in the capital a few times:— Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 21, 2025
March 1, 1971 and Nov 7, 1983 come to mind.
Ask Obama's mentor about that.— Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) September 21, 2025
He will show you his photo album.
Ahem.
September 22, 2025
Is this a trick question?
You were sadly done very dirty by any/all history teachers you had in the american school system. Leftists have bombed the Capitol multiple times. One was Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, one was FALN terrorists. The former pardoned by Bill Clinton. The Latter pardoned by Obama— Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) September 22, 2025
But yeah, you keep pushing that J6 garbage, punkin'.
