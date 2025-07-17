Self-Own Alert! UFW Try Scoring Points by Being Racist but Prove Americans WILL...
Dem Sen. Mark Warner's Attempt to Scare Parents Whose 'Kids Love a PBS...
NBC News Drops FUN New Legal Standard: Expectant Fathers Can't Be Held Accountable...
Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of...
Steve Miller Band Cancels U.S. Tour Citing 'Climate Change' As the Reason (and...
AP Reports ICE Will Gain Access to Medicaid Enrollee Info and Rep. Jayapal...
Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It...
Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High...
'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real...
HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough...
Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-...
VIP
CBS Journo Who Still Has PTSD From Butler, Pa. Reminds Us About the...
LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote...
Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years NOW...

Wait ... What Did He Say About Gay Men? Obama's Latest Podcast Appearance Has X Scratching Heads (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

Remember when we all wondered if Barack and Michelle Obama might be getting divorced? Well, that may not be the case as they appeared together on a podcast.

That being said, Barack said some weird stuff while he wasn't wearing any socks.

Advertisement

Especially about how important it is for men to have a gay friend to show empathy and kindness.

Because apparently straight men aren't empathetic or kind ... don't look at us, man, we just work here. Watch this:

Huh?

You know, if they were trying to make us stop questioning whether their marriage is okay, this may not have been the best topic of discussion. We suppose if Obama wants to have gay friends, that's ... normal? Lots of people have gay friends, but they don't necessarily talk about how important it is to have a gay friend because you don't want to be alone in this. Or something. 

Because it's basically the only demographic they have left at this point.

Recommended

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think
Sam J.
Advertisement

*cough cough*

============================================================

Related:

Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of the Democrats and It's a DOOZY

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think

HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files

Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA CIVIL RIGHTS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think
Sam J.
Self-Own Alert! UFW Try Scoring Points by Being Racist but Prove Americans WILL Work Farm Jobs Instead
Amy Curtis
Dem Sen. Mark Warner's Attempt to Scare Parents Whose 'Kids Love a PBS Show' Earned the Ratio
Doug P.
NBC News Drops FUN New Legal Standard: Expectant Fathers Can't Be Held Accountable for Crimes
Amy Curtis
Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of the Democrats and It's a DOOZY
Sam J.
HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think Sam J.
Advertisement