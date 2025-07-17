Wait ... What Did He Say About Gay Men? Obama's Latest Podcast Appearance Has X Scratching Heads (Watch)

Remember when we all wondered if Barack and Michelle Obama might be getting divorced? Well, that may not be the case as they appeared together on a podcast.

That being said, Barack said some weird stuff while he wasn't wearing any socks.

Advertisement

Especially about how important it is for men to have a gay friend to show empathy and kindness.

Because apparently straight men aren't empathetic or kind ... don't look at us, man, we just work here. Watch this:

Obama: "[Men] need [a g*y friend] to show empathy and kindness, and by the way, you need that person in your friend group, so if you then have a boy who is g*y or nonb*nary or what have you... They have someone that can go, 'Okay, I’m not alone in this.'"pic.twitter.com/h9U3KuAuZA — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 17, 2025

Huh?

You know, if they were trying to make us stop questioning whether their marriage is okay, this may not have been the best topic of discussion. We suppose if Obama wants to have gay friends, that's ... normal? Lots of people have gay friends, but they don't necessarily talk about how important it is to have a gay friend because you don't want to be alone in this. Or something.

Why are democrats pushing the gay stuff so hard?? — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) July 17, 2025

Because it's basically the only demographic they have left at this point.

Methinks he knows quite a bit about having gay friends… — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) July 17, 2025

*cough cough*

============================================================

Related:

Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of the Democrats and It's a DOOZY



Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think

HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files

Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.