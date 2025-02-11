PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)

If Trump continues to shrink the federal government, Virginia could be a reliably red state again. Currently, Virginia is infested with federal employees who, of course, vote blue because big government is very important to them. Originally, these employees only poisoned the northern portion of the state, but in 2020, when they were given the go-ahead to work remotely, they began flooding the central and southern portions of Virginia.

Ultimately turning a purple-red state to a blue sinking hole once again.

But there could be light at the end of the tunnel as Trump has instructed them all to come back to the office OR they can quit while receiving a buyout.

Either way, if this continues and the number of federal employees in Virginia shrinks ... yeah, we win.

This is probably why Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are wetting themselves.

Case in point:

Virginia @vademocrats Senators @MarkWarner and @timkaine are panicked



Warner makes a state wide call to Virginians for a snap phone town hall to address Trump’s moved to shrink the federal workforce and reduce government fraud and waste



Never seen Warner so uptight pic.twitter.com/tkPzHFuVgF — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) February 11, 2025

Mark is worried.

Good.

He should be.

Harrumph!

LOL! 😂Yeah.... I got that call last night. I could hear the panic in his voice. First time ever to get a call like that from Marky. I wonder how many showed up? 😎 — Quantum (@QuantumQlink) February 11, 2025

being over I got a call from one of his staffers. He was super pissed that I would ask a question like that and he basically screamed at me like I was his husband... — Marty_McFly (@ProjectArmchair) February 11, 2025

Democrats are not doing well right now.

You love to see it.

A smaller federal government REALLY helps Virginia. Our state is filled to the brim with federal employees who of course like big government and small people.



Trump could save Virginia. 🙏🏻🇺🇸 https://t.co/dwELMyixn1 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 11, 2025

What a brilliant and insightful comment from such a lovely person.

Ahem.

