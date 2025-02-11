Dems Plan Elon Musk Impeachment While Media Panics Over 'Constitutional Crisis'
Wait. So Ilhan Omar Really DID Marry Her Own Brother?!
About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a...
DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation H...
'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post...
Who Could've Seen That Coming? Chuck Schumer's Snitch Portal Inspires HILARIOUS Fake Whist...
'Bragg Is BACK!' Pete Hegseth Returns Name to North Carolina Army Base ......
'Nobody Voted for Elon and DOGE!' Yes, They Did and We Have...

PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

If Trump continues to shrink the federal government, Virginia could be a reliably red state again. Currently, Virginia is infested with federal employees who, of course, vote blue because big government is very important to them. Originally, these employees only poisoned the northern portion of the state, but in 2020, when they were given the go-ahead to work remotely, they began flooding the central and southern portions of Virginia.

Ultimately turning a purple-red state to a blue sinking hole once again.

But there could be light at the end of the tunnel as Trump has instructed them all to come back to the office OR they can quit while receiving a buyout.

Either way, if this continues and the number of federal employees in Virginia shrinks ... yeah, we win.

This is probably why Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are wetting themselves.

Case in point:

Mark is worried.

Good.

He should be.

Harrumph!

Democrats are not doing well right now.

You love to see it.

America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
What a brilliant and insightful comment from such a lovely person.

Ahem.

Tags: MARK WARNER TRUMP

