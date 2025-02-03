He Can Run BUT He CAN'T Hide --> Because of Course THIS Was the Last Thing John Brennan Posted on X (LOL)

Would you look at that? John Brennan really, really, REALLY wanted Kamala Harris to win the 2024 presidential election. Huh. Gosh golly gee, we can't help but wonder why that would be. And sorry for going all Dr. Seuss there for a minute but this is just too funny.

It was almost as if Brennan knew if Kamala didn't win, the party was over in more ways than one.

Take a look at the last thing Brennan posted on X.

Kamala Harris for President!



Our future prosperity, security, global leadership, & national decency depend on her election.



Let’s make it happen. Vote Harris/Walz! — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 5, 2024

He hasn't posted since the election. Huh.

And please, national decency? What the Hell is that? And please, as if Kamala would know anything about being decent ... psh. And notice he only talks about global leadership.

Have we mentioned recently how seriously we dodged a bullet because, you guys, we dodged perhaps the biggest bullet, maybe EVER?

Didn’t you vote for a communist in the 1980s? https://t.co/TPZ8n3PCR8 — Michael Gordon (@michaelsgordon) November 5, 2024

Once a commie, always a commie?

One good commie deserves another?

Here a commie, there a commie, everywhere a commie commie?

You love to see it.

So much winning ...

