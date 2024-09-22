EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious Change of HEART (Watch)

This May Be Kamala's Most Blatant, BS-Filled Lie EVER (That She's Told Eleventy...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on September 22, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Gosh golly gee, this isn't good for Kamala Harris, like at all. You'd think a woman who endorsed Kamala during the ridiculous Oprah Town Hall would be a tried and true 'blue no matter who' voter and yet ... that's not the case.

Now we know why she's not doing very many interviews; the more she talks, the more voters she loses.

Watch THIS.

BAHAHAHAHA

Coming out against Kamala doing her bet Kamala impression. Now THAT is a painful burn, so painful in fact that there may not be enough aloe in the world to help.

We're to the point where we just want to just yelling, 'IT'S THE ECONOMY, STUPID' everywhere we go. 

Seriously seriously.

God, let's hope so.

OOF.

Good point. When even Oprah can't save her?

Not good.

