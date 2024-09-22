EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious Change of HEART (Watch)

Gosh golly gee, this isn't good for Kamala Harris, like at all. You'd think a woman who endorsed Kamala during the ridiculous Oprah Town Hall would be a tried and true 'blue no matter who' voter and yet ... that's not the case.

Now we know why she's not doing very many interviews; the more she talks, the more voters she loses.

Watch THIS.

Fvcking EPIC 🤣🤣🤣



The woman featured during an Oprah Winfrey town hall endorsing Kamala DROPPED a new video to announce who she supports for the next president. pic.twitter.com/bmhOh8KwMV — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 21, 2024

BAHAHAHAHA

Coming out against Kamala doing her bet Kamala impression. Now THAT is a painful burn, so painful in fact that there may not be enough aloe in the world to help.

Her impression was great😂 pic.twitter.com/mqf5MuzlKo — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) September 21, 2024

We're to the point where we just want to just yelling, 'IT'S THE ECONOMY, STUPID' everywhere we go.

Seriously seriously.

Unburdened by what has been in the White House. Love it, the whole country is rejecting the ticket of mmmmmkay. — Anna Wiggy (@SlimWiggy) September 21, 2024

God, let's hope so.

Kamala you better pay them people better next time 💴 — Stop the Wokeness (@YarboroughJody) September 21, 2024

OOF.

Good point. When even Oprah can't save her?

Not good.

