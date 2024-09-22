EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious Change of HEART (Watch)

Gosh golly gee, this isn't good for Kamala Harris, like at all. You'd think a woman who endorsed Kamala during the ridiculous Oprah Town Hall would be a tried and true 'blue no matter who' voter and yet ... that's not the case.
Now we know why she's not doing very many interviews; the more she talks, the more voters she loses.
Watch THIS.
Fvcking EPIC 🤣🤣🤣— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 21, 2024
The woman featured during an Oprah Winfrey town hall endorsing Kamala DROPPED a new video to announce who she supports for the next president. pic.twitter.com/bmhOh8KwMV
BAHAHAHAHA
Coming out against Kamala doing her bet Kamala impression. Now THAT is a painful burn, so painful in fact that there may not be enough aloe in the world to help.
Her impression was great😂 pic.twitter.com/mqf5MuzlKo— Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) September 21, 2024
We're to the point where we just want to just yelling, 'IT'S THE ECONOMY, STUPID' everywhere we go.
Deceased pic.twitter.com/6q4QdsFHzv— Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) September 21, 2024
Seriously pic.twitter.com/KU4euGUGom— Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) September 21, 2024
Seriously seriously.
Unburdened by what has been in the White House. Love it, the whole country is rejecting the ticket of mmmmmkay.— Anna Wiggy (@SlimWiggy) September 21, 2024
God, let's hope so.
Kamala you better pay them people better next time 💴— Stop the Wokeness (@YarboroughJody) September 21, 2024
OOF.
Good point. When even Oprah can't save her?
Not good.
