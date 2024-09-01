'You All Let Him DIE': Blinken Pretending to Give a Damn About Dead American Hostage Goes REALLY Wrong

As Twitchy readers know, Hamas murdered six hostages reportedly as they heard IDF coming to rescue them, and one of the six they murdered in cold blood was American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Remember when Joe Biden claimed the pro-Hamas protesters outside the DNC had a point?

Yeah, we do too.

Secretary Antony Blinken was on social media early this morning trying to cover the Biden/Harris administration's backside.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin is an American hero who will be remembered for his kindness and selflessness. Our hearts break for Jon, Rachel, and their entire family, as well as the other families who found out today their loved ones won’t be coming home. May their memory be a blessing. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 1, 2024

A blessing.

Taken hostage, murdered ... ignored by his own country.

Right, Tony.

He continued:

The killing of these hostages only further confirms Hamas’s depravity. It should release all the hostages immediately. We will continue to work with our partners in the region to secure an agreement without delay that frees the remaining hostages. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 1, 2024

In other words, they'll continue to do NOTHING.

You will never be able to wash his blood off your hands — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) September 1, 2024

Not even with a giant scrub brush.

You, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris failed to bring him home. Resign in disgrace. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) September 1, 2024

Yeah, that'll happen.

Unfortunately, they'll only dig in deeper to keep power likely so they can't be held accountable.

You've been giving the people that held them hostage and murdered them aid. So, your heart isn't breaking all that much. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 1, 2024

Nope.

You stopped them from entering the area where he and the others were held! You need to resign as Secretary of State and never ever hold public office again! You are a disgrace to this country, and now families have to live without their loved ones! — Miss GrannyP Lupus Warrior! 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@YountCortesi) September 1, 2024

This administration is absolutely a disgrace to this country.

Heck, to the world.

Guess we’ll never know if they would have been rescued had you taken your boot off Israel’s neck early on. Perhaps we should have gone in to get our people out. No regrets, right Tony? — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) September 1, 2024

The @IDF was trying to rescue him. What was the Harris-Biden administration doing to try to free him? — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) September 1, 2024

Not a damn thing.

And he knows it.

