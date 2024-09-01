'You All Let Him DIE': Blinken Pretending to Give a Damn About Dead American Hostage Goes REALLY Wrong

Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on September 01, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy readers know, Hamas murdered six hostages reportedly as they heard IDF coming to rescue them, and one of the six they murdered in cold blood was American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Remember when Joe Biden claimed the pro-Hamas protesters outside the DNC had a point?

Yeah, we do too.

Secretary Antony Blinken was on social media early this morning trying to cover the Biden/Harris administration's backside.

A blessing.

Taken hostage, murdered ... ignored by his own country.

Right, Tony.

He continued:

In other words, they'll continue to do NOTHING.

Not even with a giant scrub brush.

Sam J.
Yeah, that'll happen. 

Unfortunately, they'll only dig in deeper to keep power likely so they can't be held accountable.

Nope.

This administration is absolutely a disgrace to this country.

Heck, to the world.

Not a damn thing.

And he knows it.

