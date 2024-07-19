What About Uncle Bosie?! Team Biden Dunking on Trump Over Hannibal Lecter Goes SO WRONG It's DELICIOUS

Matt Yglesias Accidentally Proves Democrats Are CLUELESS About What Americans Consider Pro...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on July 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Bide-Harris HQ seems very upset about Trump bringing up Hannibal Lecter during his speech last night.

Ironically, Biden is the only candidate who sounds like a giant hypocrite attacking Trump over Hannibal Lecter since you know, he claims his uncle was eaten by cannibals. Maybe making up crazy stories for brownie points isn't such a great idea, Joseph.

If only they'd have served this post up with some fava beans and a nice chianti.

Oh yeah? Well, here's a montage of Biden talking about his poor Uncle Bosie getting eaten by cannibals.

We should follow this up with a montage of Biden claiming he grew up in a Puerto Rican household that caught on fire while he was attending a black church with FDR right before they all went to walk for civil rights.

You guys may laugh but Biden has said even crazier things than that.

And was that before or after Biden said he watched television with Abraham Lincoln?

Yup, they SERIOUSLY went there.

Right?

