What About Uncle Bosie?! Team Biden Dunking on Trump Over Hannibal Lecter Goes SO WRONG It's DELICIOUS

Bide-Harris HQ seems very upset about Trump bringing up Hannibal Lecter during his speech last night.

Ironically, Biden is the only candidate who sounds like a giant hypocrite attacking Trump over Hannibal Lecter since you know, he claims his uncle was eaten by cannibals. Maybe making up crazy stories for brownie points isn't such a great idea, Joseph.

Here is a montage of a deranged Donald Trump praising Hannibal Lecter, a cannibal who is not real pic.twitter.com/KbORe1osD5 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 19, 2024

If only they'd have served this post up with some fava beans and a nice chianti.

Oh yeah? Well, here's a montage of Biden talking about his poor Uncle Bosie getting eaten by cannibals.

Biden says being in France makes him think of his Uncle Bosie, whom he has repeatedly (and falsely) claimed was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea pic.twitter.com/8Vh4iOvpAR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2024

We should follow this up with a montage of Biden claiming he grew up in a Puerto Rican household that caught on fire while he was attending a black church with FDR right before they all went to walk for civil rights.

You guys may laugh but Biden has said even crazier things than that.

Was that the cannibal that ate Biden’s uncle in world war 2? — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) July 19, 2024

And was that before or after Biden said he watched television with Abraham Lincoln?

Umm, lemme get this straight…



YOU are going after TRUMP about fake cannibal stories?



You’re seriously going there?! — Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) July 19, 2024

Yup, they SERIOUSLY went there.

That’s right, Hannibal Lecter is not real, and neither is the one that “ate” Joe’s uncle. — Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) July 19, 2024

I know you Dems are stupid but damn. — Lexi (@penngirl72) July 19, 2024

Right?

