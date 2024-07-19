Damn RIGHT! Van Jones' Comment on CNN About Trump's RNC Should Scare the Hell Out of Democrats (Watch)

Matt Yglesias Accidentally Proves Democrats Are CLUELESS About What Americans Consider Pro...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:16 PM on July 19, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If Democrats weren't already in a complete disarray and free-fall, this weeks RNC Convention really and truly sealed the deal. As many people watching and in attendance will tell you, the feeling was very different. Joyous. Hopeful. United. This felt very different from other conventions and in a most excellent and amazing way. Could it have been Trump surviving a literal assassination attempt? That was obviously part of it but people in general there, they just felt ... ready.

Advertisement

Prepared.

FIRED UP.

Heck, even Van Jones noticed. Watch this:

'Something's happening'.

Damn right, it is.

Americans are done being broke and scared and taken for granted. 

Americans are done with an unsecured border and public schools held hostage by the teachers' unions. 

Americans are done being targeted and even jailed for their political opinions.

Americans are done being divided.

Americans are TIRED of Democrats ... and it shows.

YEAH! *shakes fist*

He and Trump did work together on the First Step Act, Jones knows Trump is no racist ... 

Could it be we're all remembering we're Americans? Finally?

Not the first time we've seen someone say this.

Advertisement

We are all absolutely living through an historic election.

And as Jones said, 'something is happening.'

