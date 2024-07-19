Damn RIGHT! Van Jones' Comment on CNN About Trump's RNC Should Scare the Hell Out of Democrats (Watch)

If Democrats weren't already in a complete disarray and free-fall, this weeks RNC Convention really and truly sealed the deal. As many people watching and in attendance will tell you, the feeling was very different. Joyous. Hopeful. United. This felt very different from other conventions and in a most excellent and amazing way. Could it have been Trump surviving a literal assassination attempt? That was obviously part of it but people in general there, they just felt ... ready.

Prepared.

FIRED UP.

Heck, even Van Jones noticed. Watch this:

Van Jones says the last time he was at a convention that felt like this it was 2008 with Obama.



“Something’s happening.” pic.twitter.com/tbFR3oe185 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 19, 2024

'Something's happening'.

Damn right, it is.

Americans are done being broke and scared and taken for granted.

Americans are done with an unsecured border and public schools held hostage by the teachers' unions.

Americans are done being targeted and even jailed for their political opinions.

Americans are done being divided.

Americans are TIRED of Democrats ... and it shows.

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2024

YEAH! *shakes fist*

Van Jones deep down wants to vote for Donald Trump 🤣 — WildBillNC🇺🇸 (@WildBillNC1978) July 19, 2024

He and Trump did work together on the First Step Act, Jones knows Trump is no racist ...

If Van Jones and Scott Jennings are all happy and laughing together, then unity is being achieved. — Mike Leigh Torres (@MikeLeighTorres) July 19, 2024

Could it be we're all remembering we're Americans? Finally?

It feels like the new Kennedy’s. — Night (@Xisntfeespeech) July 19, 2024

Not the first time we've seen someone say this.

This is possibly the most prominent election in American history. — AmeriFirst (@AmeriF1rst) July 19, 2024

We are all absolutely living through an historic election.

And as Jones said, 'something is happening.'

