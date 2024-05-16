EPIC Thread Tells Hilarious Story of Princeton Protesters Being the Saddest and Funniest...
BOMBSHELL --> Michael Cohen's Former Attorney Just Spilled the Beans and HOO BOY It's Not Good for Cohen

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on May 16, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Wait, Michael Cohen lied under oath? But that's so unlike him! He seems like such an honest, straight-forward type of guy.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

The part about Cohen 'swearing to God' that he had nothing on Trump seems sort of important, don't you think?

... but he couldn't because there wasn't anything, according to Cohen's own attorney.

Huh.

Weaponization of the judicial system and yes, a show trial.

Anything to keep Trump from campaigning which is ironic because every time they go after Trump they only make him more popular.

Yeah.

We thought the same thing.

The guy literally went to prison for lying ... why anyone would believe a thing he has to say is beyond us.

And a waste of money.

Don't forget that part.

