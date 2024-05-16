BOMBSHELL --> Michael Cohen's Former Attorney Just Spilled the Beans and HOO BOY It's Not Good for Cohen

Wait, Michael Cohen lied under oath? But that's so unlike him! He seems like such an honest, straight-forward type of guy.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

BREAKING: Michael Cohen's former attorney, Robert Costello, reveals that Cohen had nothing on Donald Trump, and that he lied under oath for a lighter sentence. pic.twitter.com/ViR3vRYush — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 15, 2024

The part about Cohen 'swearing to God' that he had nothing on Trump seems sort of important, don't you think?

The above in Costello’s own words, reveals that he and Cohen had a meeting to help get him [Cohen] out of his legal troubles, and all he had to do was cooperate against Trump, but he couldn’t because there wasn’t anything, according to Costello. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 15, 2024

... but he couldn't because there wasn't anything, according to Cohen's own attorney.

Huh.

So essentially, everything currently going on is all for show!? — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) May 15, 2024

Weaponization of the judicial system and yes, a show trial.

Anything to keep Trump from campaigning which is ironic because every time they go after Trump they only make him more popular.

This is and always has been about election interference. This is third world country tactics happening right here. — jvee🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@jvee2022) May 15, 2024

Yeah.

We thought the same thing.

Cohen is a habitual liar and this case is a sham. Great thread. https://t.co/nHUNWr4luH — Shoegal0128 (@shoegal0128) May 15, 2024

The guy literally went to prison for lying ... why anyone would believe a thing he has to say is beyond us.

It’s freaking obvious. Just a grand waste of time 🤡 https://t.co/otkV0I3OaG — Chevalier de Saint-Georges🇺🇸 (@Brahmslover1278) May 15, 2024

And a waste of money.

Don't forget that part.

