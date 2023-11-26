FATALITY ---> Dana Loesch Goes Straight EVISCERATE in Thread Taking Ex-Sheriff Scott Israel APART

You guys remember Sheriff (sorry, EX-Sheriff) Scott Israel, yes? The a-hole Sheriff of Broward County who was more than happy to go on a CNN Townhall after the horrific Parkland shooting so he could you know, blame innocent gun owners across the country for it.

And since Dana Loesch was also there, he made her enemy number one.

Luckily, she was not about to let him do that. Welp, seems Scott's name is making the rounds again because Roger Stone (who called Casey DeSantis the c-word) worked to help get Scott elected. And yes, Scott is a Democrat.

Dana was good enough to remind everyone just who Scott Israel really was and what he tried to do in a brutal thread:

Let’s be clear: Scott Israel is about as close to being irredeemable as one could get. I reminded him in front of the nation that he, as head of his dept, had overlooked over 30 calls from the killer’s OWN FAMILY, neighbors, and classmates’s families and he lied to our faces with… https://t.co/CCewXBQ4u3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 25, 2023

... about as close to being irredeemable as one could get.

This reads.

Keep going.

To say nothing of his disastrous handling of the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting, Scott Israel ignored when a former Secret Service parent tested the MSD’s security and found it woefully lacking just a couple of months prior to the massacre. He ignored that the killer had to… — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 25, 2023

The MSD commission discovered, from Broward’s own officers, that proper response training was not maintained. Scott Israel was a bad cop and no one dislikes bad cops more than good ones. DeSantis was having none of it and removed Israel from office within his first week, a… — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 25, 2023

Pretty cut and dry.

Bad guy did a really bad job, tried to blame everyone else, lost his job. Stone has a connection to the bad guy who lost his job.

As I wrote in “Grace Canceled,” I only discovered that I would be on stage with Scott Israel when I arrived at the CNN thunderdome, sorry, “town hall” location. I sought him out to make an introduction to take his temp. I knew he was going to be hostile and blame me before it… — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 25, 2023

And of course, CNN set her up.

We've always known that.

They didn't count on Dana holding her own, which she easily did.

I remember that. You did a phenomenal job. I will never understand how anyone who worked for this disgraceful ex sheriff is considered a “conservative”… — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 25, 2023

Thank you. No consultant can wash away Scott’s offenses. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 25, 2023

Just sayin'.

Advertisement

