FATALITY ---> Dana Loesch Goes Straight EVISCERATE in Thread Taking Ex-Sheriff Scott Israel APART

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on November 26, 2023
You guys remember Sheriff (sorry, EX-Sheriff) Scott Israel, yes? The a-hole Sheriff of Broward County who was more than happy to go on a CNN Townhall after the horrific Parkland shooting so he could you know, blame innocent gun owners across the country for it.

And since Dana Loesch was also there, he made her enemy number one.

Luckily, she was not about to let him do that. Welp, seems Scott's name is making the rounds again because Roger Stone (who called Casey DeSantis the c-word) worked to help get Scott elected. And yes, Scott is a Democrat. 

Dana was good enough to remind everyone just who Scott Israel really was and what he tried to do in a brutal thread:

... about as close to being irredeemable as one could get.

This reads.

Keep going.

Pretty cut and dry.

Bad guy did a really bad job, tried to blame everyone else, lost his job. Stone has a connection to the bad guy who lost his job. 

And of course, CNN set her up.

We've always known that.

They didn't count on Dana holding her own, which she easily did.

Just sayin'.

