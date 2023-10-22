Dana Loesch Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Lunchbox Justin Trudeau On Gaza History

You'd think people like Justin Trudeau would have figured out BY NOW how to read the room ... but like so many others on the Left, he has not. It's as if these yahoos don't understand WHY Israel is striking Gaza and they want us to believe that it's all Israel's fault that Palestinians are dying.

We are stronger when we stand together for peace – and we will continue to do that. Canada continues to stand firmly for a two-state solution, and for the right of Palestinians and Israelis to live side by side in peace and security. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 21, 2023

Interesting how they all call for peace and love and solidarity AFTER Hamas kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered 1400 innocent Israelis ... and not interesting in a good way. What a bunch of terrorist apologist a-holes.

Luckily, we have people like Dana Loesch out there who are more than happy to educate the ignorant whether they like it or not.

Case in point.

Lunchbox here missed all the times Gaza and West Bank’s ruling entities rejected this proposal and any path to peace (it’s literally in Hamas’s charter). https://t.co/6I84W9JgH6 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2023

We love that she called him Lunchbox.

Others chimed in as well.

Yeah good luck with something that the Hamas charter explicitly rejects. — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) October 22, 2023

That's like suggesting a two state solution for America and ISIS. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 22, 2023

Right? And OH HELL NO.

You are openly advocating for the destruction of Israel. You are openly condoning the torture, rape and murder of Jews. You are openly supporting an Iranian terrorist group. What a foul, disgrace you are to Canada. — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) October 22, 2023

How can that be possible when one side wants to wipe the other off the map? You are truly…dense. 🤡 — Troy Kuhn (@Tachyon362) October 22, 2023

Dense is accurate ... although way too kind.

How do you live in peace with murderers and rapists? Maybe take a vacation at the family villa in Cuba… — Valliant Renegade (@ValliantRenegad) October 22, 2023

*cough cough*

Wouldn’t that require both sides wanting to live side by side in peace and security? — Will Grice (@GriceIsRightAL) October 22, 2023

Ding ding ding.

***

