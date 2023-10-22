Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY...
'These People Are Just Attention Starved.' Trans Activists Compare Being LGBTQ in USA...
Sean Davis Calls Out Leader McConnell Over Statement on Defense Spending
New Information Released About the Death of Obama's Chef Reveals Initial Duplicitous Repor...
Wait WHAT?! NYC Pro-Palestinian Cardiologist Claims He Sedated Pro-Israel Patient to 'Quie...
Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to...
Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
David Hogg Comes to Alabama to Try and Help Elect Transgender State Legislator
Crybaby Adam Kinzinger Gets OWNED by Jenna Ellis After He Sends Unreal Tweet...
'This is Worse Than Saying Nothing.' Rashida Tlaib's FB Acknowledgment of Jewish Murder...
Sorry, What?! NY Mag and Vox Writer Blames Zionists for ... the HOLOCAUST...
Ron DeSantis Promises to Send Foreign Students Celebrating Terrorism Packing
Yikes! Dave Chappelle Went On Strange Anti-Israel Rant at Thursday Night Comedy Show
Chaya Raichik MOCKS ADL For Being Slapped With BRUTAL Community Note on Their...

Dana Loesch Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Lunchbox Justin Trudeau On Gaza History

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:50 PM on October 22, 2023
AngieArtist

You'd think people like Justin Trudeau would have figured out BY NOW how to read the room ... but like so many others on the Left, he has not. It's as if these yahoos don't understand WHY Israel is striking Gaza and they want us to believe that it's all Israel's fault that Palestinians are dying. 

Advertisement

Interesting how they all call for peace and love and solidarity AFTER Hamas kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered 1400 innocent Israelis ... and not interesting in a good way. What a bunch of terrorist apologist a-holes.

Luckily, we have people like Dana Loesch out there who are more than happy to educate the ignorant whether they like it or not.

Case in point.

We love that she called him Lunchbox.

Others chimed in as well.

Right? And OH HELL NO.

Recommended

Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY Change and BAHAHA
Sam J.
Advertisement

Dense is accurate ... although way too kind.

*cough cough*

Ding ding ding.

***

Related:

Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to Speak Out Against Jew Hate

Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED

Chaya Raichik MOCKS ADL For Being Slapped With BRUTAL Community Note on Their Claim About White Supremacy

'Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Shaun King' Trends as He Insists He DID SO Free Those Hostages and ROFL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DANA LOESCH GAZA ISRAEL JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY Change and BAHAHA
Sam J.
Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
Sam J.
'These People Are Just Attention Starved.' Trans Activists Compare Being LGBTQ in USA to War in Gaza
Chad Felix Greene
Wait WHAT?! NYC Pro-Palestinian Cardiologist Claims He Sedated Pro-Israel Patient to 'Quiet Him Down'
Chad Felix Greene
Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to Speak Out Against Jew Hate
Sam J.
David Hogg Comes to Alabama to Try and Help Elect Transgender State Legislator
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY Change and BAHAHA Sam J.
Advertisement