As we wrote about earlier, Hillary Clinton has all of a sudden become very sanctimonious about the situation at the southern border.

Dan Crenshaw calls out her hypocrisy as “insane gaslighting.”

What insane gaslighting. You know Dems have refused to support funding for resources at the border & have offered no solutions. So tell us, if you were President, how would you manage hundreds of thousands of people illegally crossing our border and dragging children with them? https://t.co/uzNWCtP83b — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 23, 2019

And further points out that she’s using her immigration “heartbreak” and “outrage” to fundraise through a Democrat platform.

After blatantly lying, you’re also fundraising for “rights of immigrants” using ActBlue, the Democratic Party fundraising platform, so that donor data is collected for the Democrats. Absolutely shameless. https://t.co/JUYZda7hJl — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 23, 2019

Shameless it is.

It’s almost as if Hillary is in the business these days of making everyone as glad as possible that she came nowhere near being elected president.

