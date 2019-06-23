Hillary Clinton put out a thread telling everyone about how heartbroken and horrified she is at the conditions at the detention facilities along the southern border.

Which is interesting because we don’t remember a similar thread of tweets from Mrs. Clinton about the conditions during the administration in which she served.

Wonder if Hillary reads the Washington Post these days?

“The conditions that were the subject of (a 2017 federal court ruling, finding that child migrants and their parents were detained in dirty, crowded, bitingly cold conditions inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities along the southern border) date back to the Obama administration.”

Now she has suddenly become aware and outraged at the conditions.

Spare us the sanctimonious rhetoric now.

As she ponders ‘What Happened’ in the 2016 election, she should probably consider the fact that her opponent ran and won on doing what it takes to secure the southern border of the United States.

