Hillary Clinton put out a thread telling everyone about how heartbroken and horrified she is at the conditions at the detention facilities along the southern border.

I've been heartbroken and horrified to read the news of children at the border being detained in appalling conditions. No soap, no toothbrushes, no beds. Not enough food, babies being forced to take care of babies, everyone sick. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2019

Which is interesting because we don’t remember a similar thread of tweets from Mrs. Clinton about the conditions during the administration in which she served.

It's hard to process that our country is committing such abusesâ€”and against childrenâ€”in our name. But let's not stop at outrage or heartbreak. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2019

Wonder if Hillary reads the Washington Post these days?

“The conditions that were the subject of (a 2017 federal court ruling, finding that child migrants and their parents were detained in dirty, crowded, bitingly cold conditions inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities along the southern border) date back to the Obama administration.”

There are amazing groups at the border and beyond doing critical work to defend the rights of immigrant and refugee children. If you can, please chip in to support a few of them today. https://t.co/frm9HKTVmj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2019

Now she has suddenly become aware and outraged at the conditions.

We can help these children get the help they deserve. And we can send a message to the administration that we won't stand for this. We just wonâ€™t. #CloseTheCamps — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2019

Spare us the sanctimonious rhetoric now.

Yes, I fondly remember Hillary speaking up about Obama doing the exact same things. I bet sheâ€™s asking the Dems to stop withholding funds for this as we speak. Well done hero. https://t.co/jVda29sB3y — The Dank Knight ðŸ¦‡ (@capeandcowell) June 23, 2019

Didnâ€™t bother you when Obama did it! https://t.co/CF48UYriWA — westofsouth (@Aye4Art) June 23, 2019

Detained in faculties built by Obama https://t.co/vdFigzJp8M — Red-haired Stepchild (@covenant_jdn) June 23, 2019

Well, you did work under Obama where it started… https://t.co/zpZxSL9ts2 — John Q. MAGA (@maybeMAGA) June 23, 2019

Werenâ€™t you the Secretary of State or something when the Obama administration started locking children in cages at the border? https://t.co/pU97f5ngPH — Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikePolitics) June 23, 2019

As she ponders ‘What Happened’ in the 2016 election, she should probably consider the fact that her opponent ran and won on doing what it takes to secure the southern border of the United States.

