The Mueller report didn’t end up delivering anything close to what the Democrats were hoping for, but now comes the time for at least one of the people involved in the investigation to reportedly try and cash in:

Trending

Somebody might be about to join CNN and MSNBC’s “Frequent Guest Club” — that is, if the book says what the anti-Trump Resistance wants it to.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew WeismannDonald TrumpMueller investigationRobert Mueller