The Mueller report didn’t end up delivering anything close to what the Democrats were hoping for, but now comes the time for at least one of the people involved in the investigation to reportedly try and cash in:

NEW: Andrew Weissmann, one of the top prosecutors for Bob Mueller on the Russia investigation, is writing a book that will explore his work on the special counsel’s inquiry, according to a publishing executive with knowledge of the deal. https://t.co/rlpKT8rRUT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 21, 2019

Former top Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann — he's the one who went to Hillary's election-night party — signs a book deal. From NYT: https://t.co/prgSCZ4NSN pic.twitter.com/jQxycf67O4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 21, 2019

Somebody might be about to join CNN and MSNBC’s “Frequent Guest Club” — that is, if the book says what the anti-Trump Resistance wants it to.

