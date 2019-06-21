With Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams continuing to insist that in one way or another they won their respective elections but for the Russians or voter suppression, Politico helped demonstrate how the Democrats are getting some assistance in the projection department:

What if Trump refuses to accept a 2020 defeat? It might seem far-fetched, but it’s a scenario that has Democrats talking. https://t.co/a8hGXEr5kD — POLITICO (@politico) June 21, 2019

Why not ignore the actual examples that exist and instead create hypotheticals about Trump?

This again? From the same people who still haven't accepted the results of 2016 (or Florida or Georgia) 🙄 pic.twitter.com/AfZObiMBfp — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) June 21, 2019

I don’t think a single Democrat should be posing hypotheticals about this particular subject while they’re still parading Stacey Abrams around. https://t.co/sgzWwP7C55 — Tarheel_Mama (@krisi_0109) June 21, 2019

Right?

You mean what if he pulls a Hillary/Abrams? https://t.co/rxwY2WmNgr — Yaint Even Know (@YaintKnow) June 21, 2019

True! That and the word ‘Trump’ needs to be replaced with ‘Democrats’ or ‘Media’, either will do. — SurvivorFam (@nopoliticaltalk) June 21, 2019

You mean like the Democrats in 2016? https://t.co/M5aepZZtea — Russell Newquist (@rnewquist) June 21, 2019

Democrats still haven't accepted their 2016 defeat. And they're worried about 2020? — Slough of Despond (@sloughdespond) June 21, 2019

Self-awareness isn’t big on the Dem side of the aisle, and obviously they have their media enablers.