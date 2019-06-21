With Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams continuing to insist that in one way or another they won their respective elections but for the Russians or voter suppression, Politico helped demonstrate how the Democrats are getting some assistance in the projection department:

Why not ignore the actual examples that exist and instead create hypotheticals about Trump?

Right?

Self-awareness isn’t big on the Dem side of the aisle, and obviously they have their media enablers.

