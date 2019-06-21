Today’s a good reminder that things would be a whole lot worse if Trump hadn’t won.

Gram-Gram Pantsuit could be in charge and yikes.

Today’s a good reminder. We could’ve had a freaking foreign policy expert as President. Would’ve been nice! pic.twitter.com/Yy0A85oNkd — Lily Adams (@adamslily) June 20, 2019

Would’ve been nice?

Umm … seriously?

Similar reaction here.

One who went to war with Libya and took hundreds of millions of dollars from Russia. — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) June 21, 2019

If Hillary were the president we’d already be at war.

Lmao, she would be at war. Just stop with your ignorance of anything political or history based. Or did you post this to seem woke? — Hip Hoopin (@HipHoopin) June 21, 2019

We’re going to go with trying to seem woke.

Super woke in fact.

Thanks for the reminder about Libya — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 20, 2019

A "freaking foreign policy expert" who left an Ambassador to die. pic.twitter.com/Sr3V38fR8t — D. Jason Fleming (@deejf) June 21, 2019

With a freakin’ laser beam on her head.

Oh, wait.

No?

lily rethink this — gaming disorder pawg (@roun_sa_ville) June 21, 2019

Reading your tweet…. pic.twitter.com/VTwncoR4LS — Charles X Proxy (@Charlemagne0814) June 21, 2019

Today’s a good reminder that in one of the first primary debates she said she was proud of making “the Iranians” her enemy. Her foreign policy “expertise” is one of the reasons she lost — District Sentinel (@TheDCSentinel) June 21, 2019

tell me how Libya's doing right now — Pretty, pretty pretty good hate machine 🌹 (@CreldBrumple) June 21, 2019

Or Honduras — Strange Hellworld (@StarToasters) June 21, 2019

I mean, she did a great job in Libya and Honduras! — If you have ghosts, you have everything (@jefmbv) June 21, 2019

Sensing a theme here, Lily.

hell yeah i love wars and i wish we did more of them — Patrick Van Brunt (@PatVanBrunt) June 21, 2019

HELL YEAH!

HA HA HA HA

Haha nice! That gif definitely says “slay kween”!! And reminds us of all the Iranian civilians she would have slayed!!!! Freaking cool! — Rob Roberts (@RobDean67) June 21, 2019

She wants all the same wars… I don't really understand this take — aaron (@leftyaaron) June 21, 2019

You misspelled warhawk — craig (@EWWWYUCKY) June 21, 2019

Heh.

yes how nice it would’ve been to have an imperialist as president — Jake. (@YedIin) June 21, 2019

Her foreign policy record is atrocious though. We need someone who is anti-war who refuses to put war hawks in his/her cabinet (thinking Clinton would have pro-war people guiding her as well). — brooklynpunks (@brooklynpunks) June 21, 2019

This is why she lost.

Well, this and her awful pantsuits, general evil disposition, hateful ideas, and soulless view of the world around her but THIS didn’t help matters, that’s for sure.

