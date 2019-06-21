Today’s a good reminder that things would be a whole lot worse if Trump hadn’t won.

Gram-Gram Pantsuit could be in charge and yikes.

Would’ve been nice?

Umm … seriously?

Similar reaction here.

If Hillary were the president we’d already be at war.

We’re going to go with trying to seem woke.

Super woke in fact.

Trending

With a freakin’ laser beam on her head.

Oh, wait.

No?

Sensing a theme here, Lily.

HELL YEAH!

HA HA HA HA

Heh.

This is why she lost.

Well, this and her awful pantsuits, general evil disposition, hateful ideas, and soulless view of the world around her but THIS didn’t help matters, that’s for sure.

Related:

NO moral compass! Ilhan Omar doesn’t get what’s so controversial about AOC’s concentration camp take (watch)

‘Offensive and unprofessional!’ CNN panel RIPS Jerry Nadler a new one for how he treated Hope Hicks (watch)

ROFL! DELETE THESE! Eric Swalwell’s plans to end gun violence prove he knows absolutely NOTHING about guns

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BenghaziHillary ClintonHondurasIranTrumpwar