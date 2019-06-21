Raise your hand if you’re not surprised that Ilhan Omar seems to be AOK with comparing detention centers along the southern border to concentration camps. The same woman who claimed Jews had purchased the Republican Party sees no problem with exploiting the Holocaust for cheap political points.

Shocker.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) falsely claims that the U.S. government is operating concentration camps and says she does not know why it's controversial to compare CBP detention facilities to concentration campspic.twitter.com/R9Hplv2sX2 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 21, 2019

It’s crazy to think that this is real life.

OMG, they are all copy cats of one another. — Lee Kark (@genralee77) June 21, 2019

They are indeed.

Heck, they might even share the same brain … who knows?

Making it too easy for Trump to win 2020 — Tyler (@MadFerIt39) June 21, 2019

Who do these people work for, because it sure as heck are not the American citizens. — CrashOverride (@Pcjeffmac) June 21, 2019

Oh, she knows, alright. — Beverly Barna (@BeverlyBarna) June 21, 2019

She and AOC should fire their staff. 2 seconds on google: pic.twitter.com/SDA3HjSoV4 — Allen T (@LgStrigiformes) June 21, 2019

It’s worth a Google.

She's a walking GOP ad for free. 🙂 — Zor-El (@Adam4004) June 21, 2019

She and AOC are, absolutely.

She doesn't know because she doesn't have a moral compass. — Meggs Myers (@HopealwaysRene) June 21, 2019

We’ve invited @Ilhan to join @AOC on an educational tour of Nazi Concentration Camps so they can see, come back, and then make the same statement to the American people. https://t.co/XxI7GYMJkb — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) June 21, 2019

We don’t see that happening anytime soon but that would be awesome. Clearly, both young women desperately need to be educated on the horrors and atrocities of concentration camps.

