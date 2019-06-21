Raise your hand if you’re not surprised that Ilhan Omar seems to be AOK with comparing detention centers along the southern border to concentration camps. The same woman who claimed Jews had purchased the Republican Party sees no problem with exploiting the Holocaust for cheap political points.

Shocker.

It’s crazy to think that this is real life.

They are indeed.

Heck, they might even share the same brain … who knows?

It’s worth a Google.

She and AOC are, absolutely.

We don’t see that happening anytime soon but that would be awesome. Clearly, both young women desperately need to be educated on the horrors and atrocities of concentration camps.

