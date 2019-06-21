Michael Schmidt, a reporter from the New York Times, has a sad over the way Trump has been talking about the New York Times.

Awww, poor baby. It’s hard when the president calls you out for perpetuating a hoax for nearly three years and trying to destroy his presidency. Sheesh, the nerve of Trump, right?

The media’s campaign against Trump should concern every patriotic American.

Fixed it for him.

Mollie Hemingway really took him down a notch … or five.

Safe to say that Mollie unloaded with BOTH barrels.

The media will never live this down, no matter how much they whine about how mean Trump is to them.

Until then have a nice, cool, refreshing glass of STFU.

