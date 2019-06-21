Michael Schmidt, a reporter from the New York Times, has a sad over the way Trump has been talking about the New York Times.

Awww, poor baby. It’s hard when the president calls you out for perpetuating a hoax for nearly three years and trying to destroy his presidency. Sheesh, the nerve of Trump, right?

"Mr. Trump’s campaign against journalists should concern every patriotic American. A free, fair and independent press is essential to our country’s strength and vitality and to every freedom that makes it great," A.G. Sulzberger 6.19.2019 in the @WSJ. https://t.co/GC7HcN0two https://t.co/N1SU67Irf3 — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) June 21, 2019

The media’s campaign against Trump should concern every patriotic American.

Fixed it for him.

Mollie Hemingway really took him down a notch … or five.

Reporter who is *highly implicated* in perpetrating false and dangerous Russia collusion hoax upset over scrutiny of his major role. Conspiracy theory’s promulgation currently being investigated by DOJ (but not by corporate media, naturally). https://t.co/9EoCoRuB81 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 21, 2019

Safe to say that Mollie unloaded with BOTH barrels.

The media will never live this down, no matter how much they whine about how mean Trump is to them.

Would love to know the reporters definition of “fair”. The press is not immune to scrutiny when they are free to scrutinized and create their own version of the news. — Susan Fatale (@Susandp3) June 21, 2019

I read Schulsberger’s op-Ed with disbelief. The NYT has been the leading Trump basher using Treason at every turn. Such an incredulous statement proves beyond any doubt that Trump is right. Fakery on parade. The editorial board cannot really be considered honest any longer. — Joseph Geshel (@joegeshel) June 21, 2019

@nytmike doesn’t know what the word “patriotic “ means. — lynda henry (@lyndadhenry) June 21, 2019

@nytmike Only when the NYTimes behaves as a fair and independent press, will you have the gravitas to step up on your soapbox and speak. Until then…. — Bill Browning (@fsbill) June 21, 2019

Until then have a nice, cool, refreshing glass of STFU.

