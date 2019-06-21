Oh, good. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has thoughts about the Iran situation … said literally no one, ever.

Yes, the word of the day, boys and girls, is LITERALLY.

And we are literally sick and tired of writing about AOC but considering part of our job is writing about stupid people saying stupid things we kinda sorta are drawn to write about her. Twitter is a cruel, cruel mistress.

This administration needs to put down its saber and pick up a phone. Diplomacy is what grants us peace and stability – not war. #NoWarOnIran https://t.co/NZtifF3eki — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2019

Maybe AOC missed it but the whole diplomacy thing where we sent Iran billions of dollars didn’t really fix anything because yeah, they shot down one of our drones yesterday.

Yeah, because sending pallets of cash and bowing to them did so much for peace and stability in the Obama years… 🙄 https://t.co/aeV9a303zG — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 21, 2019

Well you’re just an expert on everything, aren’t you, dear? — lala (@lacoolio1) June 21, 2019

Someone is telling her she is.

What a JOKE.! Yeah after they Killed 500+ of Troops. Give them a Call… — Marc Poulin “Christmas 1914” (@Methos2010) June 21, 2019

Right? Just go have lunch with them, hug it out.

You need to resign and go away. — Sellers (@larrysellers14) June 21, 2019

We tried diplomacy under Obama. It failed. He gave them diplomacy and $150 Billion Dollars. What did they do? Continue sponsoring terror all around the world. Bill Clinton gave North Korea diplomacy. What happened? They acquired Nuclear Weapons! — Harry Cherry (@TheHarryCherry) June 21, 2019

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD!!!

Well if it isn't The Oracle At Delphi — 🇺🇸DeniseO'Donnell (@eirebabe) June 21, 2019

“Minced no words”?? She needs to sit down and let the grown ups in the room handle this one — Linda Leslie (@LindaLe1952) June 21, 2019

If only idiots would stop asking her what she thinks. Then again, she’d probably still tell us on Twitter so eh.

Ummm …

HA!

Hey, that could work.

Just to be clear: You’re asking someone you compared to Hitler this week to be reasonable and represent the country in good faith negotiations. You want a man you said is insanely murdering migrant children to be a better diplomat. — Don Hughes (@getfiscal) June 21, 2019

Make up yer mind, AOC. Is Trump literally Hitler or not?

Don’t get me wrong I really am rooting for AOC but this sequence kinda looked like a bunch of high school girls rushing to go vape in the bathroom! pic.twitter.com/kK4Ptydyuf — Twinpeakz (@Twinpeakz) June 21, 2019

It really does.

And to think, she’s an elected official.

Related:

‘Journalism’: John Harwood just embarrasses himself in rush to defend Nadler for being a sexist Keebler-Elf-looking a-hole

‘I’m not helping you sell your sh*tty book’: Acosta learns the hard way you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Hannity

SO much butthurt! Lefties implode in cloud of patchouli and glitter glue over Sean Spicier’s tweets about Biden, Buttigieg, and more