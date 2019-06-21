Pretty sure John Harwood is a hack.

Hey, we don’t know for sure but yeah … we’re pretty sure.

Yup, Jerry Nadler kept calling Hope Hicks ‘Ms. Lewandowski’ and John wants people to believe that he wasn’t doing it on purpose. So either Nadler is mentally a mess and can’t keep basic names and people straight OR he’s a sexist douchebag.

We’re going to say he’s a little bit of both.

Yeah, that works.

They would lose their damn minds.

Trending

See, we’re not the only ones who are ‘pretty sure’ John’s a hack.

And Bingo was his name-o.

It’s not like calling someone ‘Ms. Smith’ or ‘Ms. Jones’.

True story.

We’re pretty sure he did too.

Related:

‘I’m not helping you sell your sh*tty book’: Acosta learns the hard way you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Hannity

SO much butthurt! Lefties implode in cloud of patchouli and glitter glue over Sean Spicier’s tweets about Biden, Buttigieg, and more

It is SO ON! The Epoch Times tears NBC APART in brutal thread for asking ‘highly inappropriate questions’ about their staff

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jerry NadlerJohn Harwood