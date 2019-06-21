We’re not entirely sure why Acosta thought it would be a good idea to get in a p*ssing match with Sean Hannity on Twitter but then again, we’re not entirely sure why Acosta does a lot of the things he does.

Guess you could say, Acosta is gonna Acosta.

Sure, Hannity called him and his crap book out but c’mon, he had to know this wouldn’t end well for him.

Somebody help Sean find his glasses. “The Enemy of the People” just made the NYT Best Seller List. Now if only Hannity had the guts to have me on his show. But we already know the answer to that one. #fauxmachoman https://t.co/GRTJYC2PIr — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 20, 2019

Somebody seems a teensy bit insecure about his book.

Hannity responded:

Jim Acosta

✔@Acosta

Somebody help Sean find his glasses. “The Enemy of the People” just made the NYT Best Seller List. Now if only Hannity had the guts to have me on his show. But we already know the answer to that one…. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 21, 2019

HA!

Me sitting at the school yard like pic.twitter.com/Fjkx1Z2vsA — Brian Dyer (@bdye1971) June 21, 2019

Could totally be on PPV.

But no one watches CNN.. — Ryan (@Ryanshannon55) June 21, 2019

They’re too busy watching the Hallmark Channel instead.

Heh.

Is this real life? pic.twitter.com/SgTmgAP4UM — Travis C Smith (@travissmith30) June 21, 2019

OOOOOMG excellent point.

Pretty soon we’re going to see this:

And to think, Twitter is still free.

