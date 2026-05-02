Bill Maher Reminds 'No Kings' Democrats That They're a Total Joke

There have now been at least a couple of "No Kings" rallies around the country, which is when a bunch of people who likely applauded when Biden announced that he'd decreed a new constitutional amendment out of whole cloth take to the streets to denounce authoritarianism.

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And of course the protests have in no way been scripted, funded and phony. Even an actor hasn't been able to make it not look fake:

Robert De Niro is given his script to read at the No Kings Day Protest in New York City



The camera catches him struggling to read his lines. He’s physically looking down, stumbling over words, and has to re-read sentences he gets wrong



Its all scripted, paid, organized and fake pic.twitter.com/EsqStITZfX — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 29, 2026

That was maximum cringe.

But the "No Kings" people aren't serious, and if they are they don't know what they're talking about. Bill Maher pointed out the "No Kings" irony of the week. Watch:

Bill Maher: “Oh, big week for Kings… A weird week for Kings because King Charles of England was here. Spoke to Congress. Got a standing ovation from the people who were—used to be at the ‘No Kings’ rallies.” pic.twitter.com/RHosnRyPCH — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 2, 2026

Well isn't that strange?

The "No Kings" organizers even changed the name of the event in countries that have actual kings so as not to offend the heads of monarchies. The whole thing has been beyond parody.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and "No Kings" projection.

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