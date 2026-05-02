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Bill Maher Reminds 'No Kings' Democrats That They're a Total Joke

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on May 02, 2026
Twitchy

There have now been at least a couple of "No Kings" rallies around the country, which is when a bunch of people who likely applauded when Biden announced that he'd decreed a new constitutional amendment out of whole cloth take to the streets to denounce authoritarianism. 

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And of course the protests have in no way been scripted, funded and phony. Even an actor hasn't been able to make it not look fake: 

That was maximum cringe. 

But the "No Kings" people aren't serious, and if they are they don't know what they're talking about. Bill Maher pointed out the "No Kings" irony of the week. Watch: 

Well isn't that strange?

The "No Kings" organizers even changed the name of the event in countries that have actual kings so as not to offend the heads of monarchies. The whole thing has been beyond parody. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and "No Kings" projection.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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