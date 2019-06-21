You have to wonder what goes on in the heads of Hollywood types who think they have any business speaking out as ‘experts’ on anything political. We get it, most of these famous types are desperate to remain relevant but c’mon already, give us a break.

There’s a reason they’re paid to read lines for a living.

The moment they start thinking for themselves we get something like this:

Full transparency, this editor couldn’t make it through the entire video.

The smug, arrogant, ignorance is literally painful.

I'm sure these mental giants that have lived a sheltered Hollywood lifestyle for how many decades now? are just the experts we need on this issue… — Shane's Hat (@oklumberman) June 21, 2019

The Democrat strategy – repeat something enough times, it will eventually become true. These people are delusional. And sadly, their minions, who worship them, will believe what they're saying. They are going to get someone killed. — Sandy (@s_j67) June 21, 2019

Wow this is some oscar-worthy drivel right here. Thank you for the entertainment. — Patrick (@batman1793) June 21, 2019

“the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.” – Robert Mueller — Jay K (@JayKlos) June 21, 2019

But, but, but … read the report! Eleventy! IT CAN’T BE TRUE.

These people.

#TDS at its finest.

I grow weary of these out of touch, RICH, idiot liberals who think their 💩doesn’t stink. — Disco Steve ✡️ (@Quark1217) June 21, 2019

Of course Hollywood is trying this, because they see the writing on the wall. That none of the Dems have a chance to beat Trump and this is their Hail Mary. pic.twitter.com/8i6ZiRhMhF — 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) June 21, 2019

Look! It's a bunch of wealthy elitist snobs that believe they are better, smarter and much more informed than you, so out of the goodness of their hearts they feel the need to tell you what you need to hear because you could never understand any of this on your own#BSAlert pic.twitter.com/zY9QbqJqnt — Custom Rogue (@customrogue) June 21, 2019

Hahahahahaha Hahahahahaha Hahahahahaha you people are insane — Cheryl Ghiselin (@CherylGhiselin) June 21, 2019

TDS is really having an impact on these clowns. They all look quite sickly. Maybe they should seek some help. — Geoff Geoffery (@_TheDailyGeoff) June 21, 2019

Now This: GFY — Beto O’Skydash (@skydash) June 21, 2019

Sums it up nicely.

