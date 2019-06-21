Eric Swalwell tweeted something stupid.

Huh, it must be a day that ends in Y.

You’d think by now with the negative response he’s received on his gun control platform that he might take things in another direction but OH NO, Eric is truly dedicated to making a fool of himself.

And hey, props for that.

Look at this nonsense.

  1. No
  2. No
  3. No
  4. You’re dumb

It’s almost like he wants us to make fun of him at this point … which isn’t too far-fetched because we suppose any coverage he gets at this point is a good thing. Maybe?

And he wants to be president.

Trending

Pass.

Gosh, we’re no experts but it certainly seems like Eric’s plan is super unpopular.

Which is probably why is trending at 0%.

Winning!

