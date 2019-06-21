Is it just us or has Max Boot gotten even more unbearable? This piece he wrote about Marco Rubio seriously sounds like an angry, bitter, ex-girlfriend writing about the guy who dumped her after she became overly needly, slightly psychotic, and insufferable.

Sorta like what happened to Boot.

Rubio has decided that Trump is the future of the Republican Party. He’s probably right. That’s why I’m not a Republican anymore—and why I couldn’t imagine supporting Rubio for any office ever again. I’m sorry I supported him in 2016. My column: https://t.co/t09ZoOZkmt — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 20, 2019

From the Washingon Post:

The old Rubio — the silver-tongued, high-minded orator who attracted me to his campaign in 2015 — would have cared about that. The new Rubio doesn’t. Whatever he tells himself, his motivation is obvious to all: He needs to stay on the good side of the “con man” to keep his Senate seat in 2022 and to stand a shot at winning the White House himself in 2024. Rubio has decided that Trump is the future of the Republican Party. He’s probably right. That’s why I’m not a Republican anymore — and why I couldn’t imagine supporting Rubio for any office ever again. I’m sorry I supported him in 2016.

Waaaaah.

Ok, we get it, he left the Republican Party.

We still don’t care.

Nobody cares.

Max trying to get ANYBODY to listen to why he left the GOP is like THAT vegan that just won't stop trying to get you to quit meat and dairy. https://t.co/YkijhX9d74 — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 21, 2019

‘HEY GUYS! DID YOU KNOW I’M A VEGAN? Oh, I told you already? Well, just in case, I am totally a vegan. You get that, right? I’M A VEGAN. VEEEEGAN. And you should totally give up dairy and meat because wow, did I tell you I’m a vegan?!’

Just replace the word ‘vegan’ with ex-GOP.

"Remember that time I left the GOP?" – Max at every party https://t.co/8AthgM9SQT — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 21, 2019

Nope.

Wait, so you're…**not** a Republican anymore? It's been like ten minutes since the 453th time you told us. I'd say you're a one trick pony, but at least in that case, there's a pony. In your case, it's just a middle aged moron. — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) June 21, 2019

Best news for Rubio that a grifter Dem doesn’t like him. #Fraud — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) June 21, 2019

Max, why would you support Rubio? You’re a Democrat. — Brian Jackson (@brianjacksonXP) June 21, 2019

You were never a Republican, Max, and certainly never a conservative. — Larry Gates (@AggieLarry) June 21, 2019

Will someone just give this guy a daytime Emmy already. — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) June 21, 2019

We all know what you are Max, no longer relevant. — PattiO (@soylentbeige) June 21, 2019

No one cares what you think, Max. Good talk. — Whatevs (@danobrien1972) June 21, 2019

Take care now. Bye bye then.

