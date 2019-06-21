When even CNN is ticked off at you?

What happened with Hope Hicks is not a good thing for Rep. Jerry Nadler because either he’s completely incompetent and has no business questioning anyone or he’s a total sexist douchebag.

Watch.

CNN panel slams Nadler & Judiciary Democrats for conduct in Hicks hearing: “offensive,” “unprofessional”https://t.co/1kFws6MNnN pic.twitter.com/euoRj6on26 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2019

Say that again, only louder for the people in the back.

In case they missed it.

CNN panel slams Nadler & Judiciary Democrats for conduct in Hicks hearing: “offensive,” “unprofessional” pic.twitter.com/aZHTcgwIeJ — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) June 21, 2019

Boom.

Bottom line is Nadler needs to apologize.

Just look at the way @RepJerryNadler treated @RealCandaceO. Nadler is clearly a misogynist that is incapable of respecting women. He surely can't apologize when due. — Ryan Boyle (@the_ryan_boyle) June 21, 2019

Democratic men have issues when dealing with right-leaning women because deep down they are the real sexists in the room and can’t deal with it when a woman dares to disagree with them.

Look at how Ted Lieu treated Candace.

And their narrative tells them it’s ok to be sexist and gross to conservative women since they deserve it or something.

He should be slammed. @JerryNadler said he was preoccupied. He's the chairman of a hearing that only has 1 witness, who was issued a subpoena by him, what the hell is he reoccupied with? His all consuming hatred of anyone or anything connected to @realDonaldTrump maybe. — Rod 🇺🇸 (@92helix) June 21, 2019

Really, really bad.

Wow. This was actually great to see. They are actually facing A truth about all this. Maybe not the whole truth yet but heck…baby steps. — PoliticalKiss 💋 (@politicalkiss) June 21, 2019

We’re not holding our breath but hey, anything is possible.

