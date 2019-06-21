When even CNN is ticked off at you?

What happened with Hope Hicks is not a good thing for Rep. Jerry Nadler because either he’s completely incompetent and has no business questioning anyone or he’s a total sexist douchebag.

Watch.

Say that again, only louder for the people in the back.

In case they missed it.

Trending

Boom.

Bottom line is Nadler needs to apologize.

Democratic men have issues when dealing with right-leaning women because deep down they are the real sexists in the room and can’t deal with it when a woman dares to disagree with them.

Look at how Ted Lieu treated Candace.

And their narrative tells them it’s ok to be sexist and gross to conservative women since they deserve it or something.

Really, really bad.

We’re not holding our breath but hey, anything is possible.

Related:

ROFL! DELETE THESE! Eric Swalwell’s plans to end gun violence prove he knows absolutely NOTHING about guns

Suck it UP! Mollie Hemingway calls NYT journo out in a VICIOUS way for bellyaching over Trump’s campaign against the media

Nazi says WHAT?! Nobody blue-check DRAGGED for calling ‘political opponents’ Nazis and wanting them removed

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNHope HicksJerry Nadler