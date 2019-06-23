NowThis has once again edited and shared a video to mislead and push a narrative about the Trump administration that is just not true. And we thought CNN was annoying.

Watch.

A Trump official tried to argue that detained children don’t need soap, toothbrushes, or beds to be ‘safe and sanitary’ while in Border Patrol custody pic.twitter.com/uLntJOEdx3 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 22, 2019

WOW, this is horrible, right?

So bad.

And it happened while Obama was president which NowThis just conveniently happens to leave out of their propaganda. Luckily one of our favorites on Twitter, @AG_Conservative, took time to report the actual facts.

Let me give you an example of just how dishonest all these arguments have been: How many people are aware that the conditions being discussed in this viral clip from the legal case re toothbrushes and sleep occurred during the Obama administration? https://t.co/RgEqX8zBqB — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 22, 2019

NowThis wasn’t exactly forthcoming with the piece about Obama.

This was an appeal of a 2017 ruling related to a violation of the Flores agreement during the Obama admin. The gov't lawyer's job is not to argue about whether ICE should provide those things (they should), but that the Obama admin didn't violate the Flores agreement. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 22, 2019

Anything to pretend ORANGE MAN BAD and he hates brown people.

Exhausting.

Her argument has nothing to do with any unique policy from the current administration. Informed people know that, but they have been using this for days to suggest some unique and intentional cruelty is being enforced now. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 22, 2019

The key phrase here, ‘informed people’ … there are very few of them on the Left these days it seems.

Here was the ruling they are reviewing. You will notice that the original finding of a breach of the Flores agreement occurred in 2015. https://t.co/ObzCuF5g2Z — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 22, 2019

And the cages were 2014 but hey, facts are inconvenient for our good, delicate friends on the Left.

And people might wants to ask themselves why this basic and clearly significant fact has been ignored as this clip went viral and received a bunch of media coverage…. https://t.co/JTL1xUk5s7 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 22, 2019

Right? Only a disingenuous, lying, hack would share this video …

When a powerful entity is trying to grow a system of human rights abuse (which is what this is) it’s on ALL of us, from smallest to biggest, to throw sand in the gears and stop it. We cannot be compliant with child abuse. These judges are astounded at the argument for it ⬇️ https://t.co/8oYxndP9OA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

Enter AOC.

This is a completely dishonest video. She's NOT arguing kids shouldn't have toothbrushes, she's arguing the Flores agreement wasn't violated. Different point. But deceptive editing by NowThisNews, which isn't news, but propaganda. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) June 22, 2019

They’re not even trying to hide it anymore.

This happened under the Obama administration. Read this thread (with accompanying linked sources) and see. Either you didn't know this and can correct it now that you do, or you're being intentionally dishonest and you won't.https://t.co/iKQvP0Yf1S — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 22, 2019

We’re going to guess she’s being intentionally dishonest but considering she’s not the brightest crayon in the box we suppose it’s possible she really didn’t know.

Maybe you can spend some of that extra money you’re making and send them some care packages instead of demanding that we do it? — Blackbeard the Irate ☠️ (@YourLocalJacob) June 23, 2019

She was already begging for a raise, we’re pretty sure she’s not interested in actually helping anyone personally.

And what are you doing about it? You were elected to address these issues! Stop makin allegations on Twitter and do your job!!! — William Waring (@billwaring) June 22, 2019

Progressives overwhelm the system.

Progressives complain system can't handle being overwhelmed. — us395 🇺🇸🌴🏖️ (@US395) June 23, 2019

Help AOC. What's the responsibility of an elected LEGISLATOR here? 1) Provide necessary funds/resources for ppl detained for asylum/immigration processing, and work at reforming the law to reduce the duration and necessity of detainment. 2) "throw sand in the gears" — Scott Faust (@Stultis_TheFool) June 22, 2019

But making law is so much WOOOOORK.

Every thought from your mind is an ignorance and idiocy missile, launched at America. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) June 22, 2019

Scary, ain’t it?

Related:

Maaaaybe rethink this tweet? Hillary groupie accidentally reminds EVERYONE why she lost and the thread is comedy GOLD

NO moral compass! Ilhan Omar doesn’t get what’s so controversial about AOC’s concentration camp take (watch)

‘Offensive and unprofessional!’ CNN panel RIPS Jerry Nadler a new one for how he treated Hope Hicks (watch)