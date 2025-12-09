Tilting FOR Windmills? Leftist Judge Demands Trump Grant Permits for Green New Scam



Yesterday must have been a day ending in a Y because, for the umpteenth time in less than a full year, another leftist, activist District Court judge has boldly proclaimed that she can tell the President of the United States what he can and can't do.

Advertisement

In Boston, US District Court Judge Patti Saris, a Bill Clinton appointee, has mandated that President Trump MUST greenlight permits for more windmills.

🚨 BREAKING: Activist judge Patti Saris of Boston slaps down President Trump's halt on new wind mill projects, handing a victory to blue states who want to continue the Green New Scam.



You gotta be kidding.



This woman thinks she's president of the United States, and won 77M… pic.twitter.com/s96D8J3euQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2025

LOL. In the words of Andrew Jackson (sort of), that's an interesting ruling. Now let's see her enforce it.

This one might not even have to go to SCOTUS for Saris to get smacked down; that's how ridiculous her proclamation is.

According to Reuters, Saris justified her order by stating that Trump administration agencies did not 'adequately explain' why they were pausing permits for wind energy projects.

Someone should probably tell her -- a sitting federal judge who should know better -- that they don't have to. We're guessing the Court of Appeals will take care of that.

It will be overturned on Appeal, it is simply a delay. — Sherry Renaud 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@sherryhanna53) December 9, 2025

Of course, it will and, of course, it is. But it is still judicial malpractice for these District Court judges to keep deliberately overstepping their authority like this.

Especially after SCOTUS has told them repeatedly to cut it out.

Impeach and Remove! — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) December 9, 2025

That's the only way to get them to stop. Impeach one of them and watch these rulings disappear in a heartbeat.

We think Judge Boasberg would be a great first step, but if Judge Saris wants to be the first, we'll have no objection.

Not a single American did.

Ahem.

We weren't going to go there, but plenty of users on X wanted to go there, so the heck with it.

We'll go there.

Eh. Maybe.

Is this a Benny Hill skit character? https://t.co/3N4IcCPd2K — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) December 9, 2025

Either Benny Hill or Monty Python, that's for sure.

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

Why do all these lib judges look like this? https://t.co/fTeOhCb4E3 — burtonie 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@kevinburtongolf) December 9, 2025

We can't answer that question. They just do.

The important part of this story, however, is not Saris's ... err ... unfortunate appearance, but her blatant judicial overreach.

That Bukele guy is a smart man.

Clutch those pearls you are NOT the POTUS. https://t.co/wQjJsstfTl — Julie Ann (@julsann62) December 9, 2025

We expect she will be told that in no uncertain terms after the Trump administration's immediate appeal.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Windbag sides with windmills.



I think there is a conflict of interest. — Nevervotingdemocratagain (@NevervotingDem) December 9, 2025

There is one other interesting aspect of this case. The lawsuit against the administration was brought by 17 blue states (filing in a far-left district, of course).

Leading the charge was New York and none other than Attorney General Letitia James.

We hope she enjoys this pyrrhic victory. It won't last long, and she's got another court case she should probably be more worried about.

Even with a friendly judge trying to absolve her of her mortgage fraud, those charges aren't going away, no matter how many windmills she tries to build.





============================================

Related:

Arsonist Laments Fire: Elissa Slotkin Wishes We Could All Get Along and Have 'Healthy Conversations'

Sadiq CAN'T: London's Donated Christmas Tree Is an Insult That Would Embarrass Even Charlie Brown

Then and Now: Nicole Wallace Decries 'Cheap Fakes' About Biden, Laments Trump's 'Decline'

AYFKM? Founder and President of AfghanEvac Organization Labels ICE the 'American Taliban'

It's ALL Non-Standard! Doctors Admit Performing Horrific 'Non-Standard' Gender Surgeries on Minors

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.