Tilting FOR Windmills? Leftist Judge Demands Trump Grant Permits for Green New Scam

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on December 09, 2025
Jens Buettner/dpa via AP


Yesterday must have been a day ending in a Y because, for the umpteenth time in less than a full year, another leftist, activist District Court judge has boldly proclaimed that she can tell the President of the United States what he can and can't do.

In Boston, US District Court Judge Patti Saris, a Bill Clinton appointee, has mandated that President Trump MUST greenlight permits for more windmills. 

LOL. In the words of Andrew Jackson (sort of), that's an interesting ruling. Now let's see her enforce it. 

This one might not even have to go to SCOTUS for Saris to get smacked down; that's how ridiculous her proclamation is. 

According to Reuters, Saris justified her order by stating that Trump administration agencies did not 'adequately explain' why they were pausing permits for wind energy projects. 

Someone should probably tell her -- a sitting federal judge who should know better -- that they don't have to. We're guessing the Court of Appeals will take care of that. 

Of course, it will and, of course, it is. But it is still judicial malpractice for these District Court judges to keep deliberately overstepping their authority like this. 

Especially after SCOTUS has told them repeatedly to cut it out. 

That's the only way to get them to stop. Impeach one of them and watch these rulings disappear in a heartbeat. 

We think Judge Boasberg would be a great first step, but if Judge Saris wants to be the first, we'll have no objection. 

Not a single American did. 

Ahem. 

We weren't going to go there, but plenty of users on X wanted to go there, so the heck with it. 

We'll go there. 

Eh. Maybe. 

Either Benny Hill or Monty Python, that's for sure. 

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

We can't answer that question. They just do. 

The important part of this story, however, is not Saris's ... err ... unfortunate appearance, but her blatant judicial overreach. 

That Bukele guy is a smart man. 

We expect she will be told that in no uncertain terms after the Trump administration's immediate appeal. 

There is one other interesting aspect of this case. The lawsuit against the administration was brought by 17 blue states (filing in a far-left district, of course). 

Leading the charge was New York and none other than Attorney General Letitia James. 

We hope she enjoys this pyrrhic victory. It won't last long, and she's got another court case she should probably be more worried about. 

Even with a friendly judge trying to absolve her of her mortgage fraud, those charges aren't going away, no matter how many windmills she tries to build. 

============================================

