WHOA! Buzz Patterson Drops ANOTHER Huge Clinton Scandal (Yes, It Involves Sexual Misconduct)

We know that the Democrats have their hands full with scandals these days, what with the party and their media apparatchiks not only hiding Joe Biden's mental decline for years, but also the near certainty that many of them were hiding the former President's prostate cancer as well.

(We're sure that's fine, though. After all, why would the American people need to know that a man with Stage 4 cancer and a brain made of tapioca had access to the nuclear football?)

And that's not even getting into who was likely REALLY in charge of the Oval Office during Biden's 'presidency.'

But when it comes to presidential scandals, no one outdoes the Clintons.

Yesterday, Twitchy reported on some jaw-dropping new information about Bill and Hillary from conservative author and Air Force veteran Buzz Patterson, who worked as a senior military aide to the President during the Clinton administration. Not only was Hillary Clinton effectively the co-President after the Monica Lewinsky scandal, but according to Patterson and his source, Bill Clinton actually LOST the nuclear codes for an undetermined period of time.

And the White House never reported that the document was missing. It took Patterson reporting it to the Pentagon for the DOD to create new codes for Clinton. The lost codes were never found.

When Twitchy's managing editor @PolitiBunny wrote about this scandal yesterday, she noted that this was likely only the tip of the iceberg when it came to more scandals involving the Clintons.

Welp. It appears that the HMS Clinton is now hitting that iceberg full amidships because Patterson wasn't done. Last night, he dropped ANOTHER huge Clinton scandal. This one took place aboard Air Force One, and -- surprise, surprise -- it involves allegations of sexual assault.

BILL CLINTON & THE AF-1 FLIGHT ATTENDANT



This one truly IS “Dereliction of Duty.”



We were returning late one night from a long trip to Europe on AF-1, landed at Andrews, and helicoptered on Marine One to the White House. We landed on the South Lawn at about midnight and, after… — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 21, 2025

This was a long post, and we're providing a warning that it is very disturbing.

Here is the rest:

We landed on the South Lawn at about midnight and, after ensuring the president was on his way to his residence upstairs, I headed to my bedroom in the East Wing. Shortly thereafter, my phone rang and it was the AF-1 presidential pilot. 'Buzz, we have a problem,' he said. 'Oh s**t,' I thought.



Apparently, Clinton had cornered a female AF-1 steward in the galley and molested her. She was young, a staff sergeant, and married with children. I knew her, liked her, and she was super sweet. Now, she was in tears. I asked the pilot what she wanted. He told me that she didn’t want to be another 'bimbo,' she wanted to remain in the Air Force and be promotable. All she wanted was an apology. In the world of Monica Lewinsky, Paula Jones, and Kathleen Willey, this wasn’t surprising to me. It was, however terribly disappointing and sad.



So, that morning, as a young major, I had to walk to the Oval Office and tell the commander-in-chief that he needed to apologize to the young lady. I’ve been shot at with hot metal but this was the toughest day in my life. I remember on my way to talk with him thinking 'I didn’t sign up for this s**t.'



Two weeks later, we got the two together onboard AF-1 in the president’s office and he offered a very uncontrite 'half apology.' He didn’t care.



If anybody in the military had done that, it would’ve been jail, expulsion, or both. It would’ve been Fort Leavenworth. But not for this president, not for this man. It was just another day. Yet another in my experiences working for a man with absolutely no integrity and no moral fiber.

Wow. Just ... wow.

Another story about Clinton that is both shocking and repulsive, yet not at all surprising. (And eerily similar to what happened with then-Senator Joe Biden and Tara Reade in 1993.)

We must note that this is Patterson's account of events, and we have not seen a corroborating report about this alleged incident on Air Force One. But it strikes us as highly credible given Patterson's access to the President and Air Force One, and his relationship with fellow members of the Air Force.

Not to mention Clinton's pattern of behavior as a sexual predator.

Jesus, Bill Clinton was (and is) a monster…..



Then again, so is Hillary, which you know about as well…… 😏 — D.S.S. (@SuckItVileLibs) May 21, 2025

Yes, we knew that about both of them. But we still feel horrible for that young staff sergeant.

Will never forget Charles Krauthammer former psychiatrist saying on Fox News one day after the Monica debacle, I’m going to put on my psychiatrists hat and tell you that both Hillary and Bill are narcissistic sociopaths. — Jeri Mehelic (@JMehelic47475) May 21, 2025

Predators do not stop acting like predators. Especially when they never have to face accountability. And even more especially when their wives enable their behavior.

My understanding from one of the VIP pilots there at Andrews was that the policy for females changed to where they had to work in pairs and NEVER be alone with Bill. — I am Spartacus 🐿️ 🗑️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@IamSpartacus5) May 21, 2025

That would not surprise us in the least. We only wish there had also been a policy that all of the women serving during Clinton's administration were equipped with tasers and authorized to use them against him when necessary.

He's a weak, pathetic man, no self-discipline. Morally bankrupt. There were women in Arkansas when he was Governor that feared him. pic.twitter.com/cktkiHQOzd — D.G. (@Dave51256694215) May 21, 2025

They were right to fear him.

The most disgusting immoral president ever to hold office. His attacks including at least one rape were covered by an often willing media. James Carville & George Stephanopolis were his bulldogs. They made sure the women accusers were belittled, threatened & frightened silent. https://t.co/d4zqCXcsty — 🇺🇸James Lee🇺🇸 (@leepd84) May 21, 2025

Let's not leave Hillary out of that. She was also her husband's bulldog and made a point to belittle and degrade all of Clinton's victims, including Monica Lewinsky.

Except she was likely doing it not to protect her husband, but to protect her own political ambitions.

This made my stomach turn and this is just one incident https://t.co/65USeD45GS — IWasaNeverTrumper (@WasaNever) May 21, 2025

This is such a sad story. I truly feel feel for this woman and the pain inflicted on her. https://t.co/ltNl57h21g — Stephen W. McGregor (@highlander100) May 21, 2025

Unlike the highly dubious case of Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll, the staff sergeant in this Clinton allegation sounds a lot more like how a woman would react to being molested. She certainly didn't go on Rachel Maddow's show and giggle about going to Paris to spend millions of Trump's money.

Also, unlike that Carroll allegation, the woman in Patterson's story remembered exactly what happened to her and when it happened.

Where the hell was #MeToo with Slick Willie exactly? And all we were told DURING these events was ‘it’s just sex, what’s your kinky problem?’ https://t.co/NexUP4FICm — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) May 21, 2025

Any man who treats even one woman this way cannot be trusted in any area of his life.



There are no exceptions to this rule. https://t.co/STTUoC3tlt — Jeff Rose 🇺🇸 (@JeffRoseTV) May 21, 2025

No, there are no exceptions. Just ask the man who almost became First Gentleman, Doug Emhoff.

The Clintons. Never has there been a more vile, self-serving, morally bankrupt, and vindictive family in US politics. The only saving grace is they only reproduced once, saving us from an infestation of them. https://t.co/4Hh93RIeWE — Positronikal (@positronikal) May 21, 2025

Thankfully, Chelsea Clinton has not been in the news often lately, but she has no shortage of her own scandals, mostly involving finances and the Clinton Foundation.

I used to feel kind of sorry for him (imagine being married to Hillary) but apparently they deserve each other. Bubba and the Beast. — Raging Cajun in #Jesusland (@SAINTFAN1918) May 21, 2025

Never feel sorry for a predator.

But yes, Bill and Hillary Clinton absolutely do deserve each other.

Sadly, that Air Force One steward didn't deserve her treatment, nor did any of Clinton's other victims. And America doesn't deserve either of them.

We're almost afraid to ask, but we have to wonder how many other stories Buzz Patterson has to report in his iceberg.

Stay tuned.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



