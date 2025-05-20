Toady Chris Cillizza Pushes Naomi Biden to 'Name Names' As He White Knights...
Biden Spokesman Says Former President Hadn't Been Diagnosed With Cancer Before Friday

Brett T. | 5:50 PM on May 20, 2025
Yeah, sure.

As Twitchy reported earlier, a CBS News medical contributor and former Biden transition official claimed on Tuesday that White House doctors didn’t do PSA tests on the president to save money due to his advanced age. He'll send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine but skimps on a test that costs between $100 and $300?

Even Dr. Zeke Emanuel, hardly a MAGA-cap wearing Trump fan, told MSNBC the other day that there's no way that Joe Biden didn't have prostate cancer for years for it to have progressed to stage four in a week's time. "He did not develop it in the last, 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021," Emanuel said. So, how could Biden's personal physicians have missed it?

He only learned about it Friday along with the rest of us.

No, the doctor was obviously in on it.

Like Obama, Biden probably heard about it on the news at the same time everyone else did.

So Biden hadn't been diagnosed with prostate cancer before Friday, and the Biden family immediately released the news to the press. He must have terrible doctors. 

***

Tags: CANCER JOE BIDEN

