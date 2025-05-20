Biden Spokesman Says Former President Hadn't Been Diagnosed With Cancer Before Friday

Yeah, sure.

As Twitchy reported earlier, a CBS News medical contributor and former Biden transition official claimed on Tuesday that White House doctors didn’t do PSA tests on the president to save money due to his advanced age. He'll send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine but skimps on a test that costs between $100 and $300?

Even Dr. Zeke Emanuel, hardly a MAGA-cap wearing Trump fan, told MSNBC the other day that there's no way that Joe Biden didn't have prostate cancer for years for it to have progressed to stage four in a week's time. "He did not develop it in the last, 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021," Emanuel said. So, how could Biden's personal physicians have missed it?

He only learned about it Friday along with the rest of us.

NEW STATEMENT FROM BIDEN SPOX: "Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer." — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 20, 2025

Yes, we unquestioningly believe you https://t.co/FUXVUEgGRV — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 20, 2025

What in the world?! We’re supposed to believe this? — Marcy 🇺🇸🌲🦅☦️🕊️ (@ync1994) May 20, 2025

Well, they clearly have a great track record of being honest about his health, so why wouldn’t we believe them? — Brian Crabapple (@BrianCrabapple) May 20, 2025

Either they are lying or his doctor is terrible. I wonder if the Dr. will sue them for making him look bad. — SealedGain (@SealedGain) May 20, 2025

No, the doctor was obviously in on it.

he was diagnosed on Friday and the family immediately went public? Like they didn’t skip a second? — Him (@OutOfKenTroll) May 20, 2025

Like Obama, Biden probably heard about it on the news at the same time everyone else did.

Why do I get the funny feeling this will change in the upcoming weeks — Ex Nihilo (@DeltaXR9) May 20, 2025

I find this hard to believe. — Gᵢₗₗy ₐₘy 👁️C U! (@SingForJoy44) May 20, 2025

Every doctor that he has seen in the last 5 years should have their medical license REVOKED then. — 🐦‍⬛ K.P. Lovecraft 🐦‍⬛ (@farm_fox69634) May 20, 2025

The lie detector determined that was a lie! pic.twitter.com/vrbkAHHe8B — Lou Anderson (@iCeeRo_) May 20, 2025

It’s odd for someone who had the best access to medicare in the world to be diagnosed with cancer at that stage. — Douglas Orang'i (@Douglasorangi) May 20, 2025

They will keep using and abusing him to the end... 😕 — Gergana Almquist (@AlmquistGergana) May 20, 2025

So Biden hadn't been diagnosed with prostate cancer before Friday, and the Biden family immediately released the news to the press. He must have terrible doctors.

