Jake Tapper Tells Katie Couric Hunter Biden Is Demonstrably 'Unethical' and 'Sleazy'

OK, Jake Tapper, we're not voting for Hunter Biden in 2028. You've convinced us.

Tapper and "Original Sin" co-author Alex Thompson of Axios are in the midst of their book tour, and it took them to Katie Couric's podcast. Somehow, the topic of Hunter Biden came up, and Tapper, for once, didn't hold back.

TAPPER: "I think he is provably, demonstrably, unethical, sleazy and prone to horrible decisions."



COURIC: "Tell me how you really feel."



TAPPER: "Just look at the record: after his brother died, he cheated on his wife… pic.twitter.com/MF6d02j5t1 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 20, 2025

… with his brother’s widow and then got her addicted to crack."

It's funny … we remember conservatives saying all of these things about Hunter, and the mainstream media's line was that Joe Biden loved his son very much and it was a testament to him as a father how he helped Hunter through his addiction.

Jason Cohen writes for The Daily Caller:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper didn’t hold back when criticizing former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s role in his family during an interview with journalist Katie Couric posted Tuesday. … Biden kept offering to testify in Hunter’s federal gun trial in Delaware in June 2024, Tapper’s new book with Axios Reporter Alex Thompson, “Original Sin,” alleges, according to Axios. On “Next Question with Katie Couric,” Tapper said Hunter functioned similarly to a chief of staff for the Biden family, which he characterized as strange, given his history of moral failings and poor choices. “It’s bizarre because I think he is provably, demonstrably, unethical, sleazy and prone to horrible decisions,” Tapper said.

He's provably sleazy and unethical, but there's no evidence whatsoever that he sold access to his vice president father in his many overseas business dealings. C'mon, man!

Missed that when Tapper interviewed Joe Biden on it.https://t.co/CxhSePYbyH — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) May 20, 2025

Did he just learn this? — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) May 20, 2025

He says it now but wouldn't and didn't when it was going on and everyone knew about it.



Thanks Jake ... — WTMaurer (@Arizona_Husker) May 20, 2025

SO BRAVE AFTER THE FACT!! — Highbrow Haze (@HighbrowHaze) May 20, 2025

Then why did he tell us all he was just a troubled man who made mistakes for 5 years? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 20, 2025

Not worth mentioning any of this, which was all well known, on air during the 2020 campaign though, was it @jaketapper ? — Oh Hi Mark (@ColoradosMark) May 20, 2025

Tapper and CNN were all over the laptop story in October of 2020.

Amazing what he’ll say now that he has a book to sell. — Flying Gman (@flygriz) May 20, 2025

Tapper doesn't even mention Hunter never meeting his daughter, fighting over child support, and Joe refusing to acknowledge her existence. That was pretty sleazy.

Unbelievable. The pivot toward the truth now that he wants to sell some books is pretty gross — MSM is trash (@janagriz) May 20, 2025

It's amazing how much Tapper knew but never, ever reported on the air.

