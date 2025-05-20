Jake Tapper Tells Katie Couric Hunter Biden Is Demonstrably 'Unethical' and 'Sleazy'

Let the Lefty Freakout Begin! Trump FDA to Stop Recommending COVID Vaccine for...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

OK, Jake Tapper, we're not voting for Hunter Biden in 2028. You've convinced us.

Tapper and "Original Sin" co-author Alex Thompson of Axios are in the midst of their book tour, and it took them to Katie Couric's podcast. Somehow, the topic of Hunter Biden came up, and Tapper, for once, didn't hold back.

The post continues:

… with his brother’s widow and then got her addicted to crack."

It's funny … we remember conservatives saying all of these things about Hunter, and the mainstream media's line was that Joe Biden loved his son very much and it was a testament to him as a father how he helped Hunter through his addiction.

Jason Cohen writes for The Daily Caller:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper didn’t hold back when criticizing former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s role in his family during an interview with journalist Katie Couric posted Tuesday.

Biden kept offering to testify in Hunter’s federal gun trial in Delaware in June 2024, Tapper’s new book with Axios Reporter Alex Thompson, “Original Sin,” alleges, according to Axios. On “Next Question with Katie Couric,” Tapper said Hunter functioned similarly to a chief of staff for the Biden family, which he characterized as strange, given his history of moral failings and poor choices.

“It’s bizarre because I think he is provably, demonstrably, unethical, sleazy and prone to horrible decisions,” Tapper said.

He's provably sleazy and unethical, but there's no evidence whatsoever that he sold access to his vice president father in his many overseas business dealings. C'mon, man!

False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
Tapper and CNN were all over the laptop story in October of 2020.

Tapper doesn't even mention Hunter never meeting his daughter, fighting over child support, and Joe refusing to acknowledge her existence. That was pretty sleazy.

It's amazing how much Tapper knew but never, ever reported on the air.

***

