False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:40 PM on May 20, 2025


As part of the press tour to try to sell their 'tell-all' book about Biden's cognitive decline during his presidency, not all of the interviews that Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson will do are going to be as soft as ... well, as a Democrat appearing on Jake Tapper's CNN show. 

But Tapper, in particular, today showed how out of his league he is in calling himself a journalist when he appeared on Megyn Kelly's podcast. 

Kelly has a friendly relationship with Tapper, but she promoted this interview all last week and promised to pull no punches when the two came on her show today. 

And, whoa Nellie, she did not pull any punches.

The only thing funnier than watching Tapper futilely try to defend his record of covering four years of the Biden presidency was the wide-eyed look on Thompson's face, revealing that he was clearly witnessing a murder take place right in front of him. 

Here is a lengthy excerpt from the interview: 

There is so much to get to in here, but the best part is Kelly refusing to buy ANY of Tapper's justifications for his years of coverage that was so biased, he made Baghdad Bob look like an honest man.

We also love how Tapper keeps referring to his reporting during the Biden administration with the word 'humility.'

No, sir. The word you are looking for here is 'shame.' 

Glenn Greenwald nails it here. Tapper wants everyone to believe that he has engaged in some self-reflection in writing his book, but it is all rehearsed. And Kelly saw right through it. 

If he truly felt 'humility,' he would resign his CNN position in disgrace. 

There is one section in the interview where Kelly brings up the now-infamous interview Tapper did with Lara Trump in 2020 when he mocked her for claiming that Biden was showing signs of mental decline. 

Tapper claims he has apologized to Trump, but we have not heard from her about that. 

That's a great question. But we're not holding our breath for Tapper to invite Trump back on his show so he can publicly ask her for forgiveness. 

Until Trump confirms that Tapper apologized to her, we're not buying that for one second. 

And if Tapper needs to know why, all he needs to do is look in the mirror (with 'humility,' of course). 

That would be outstanding. We're staying tuned for what Trump has to say about this. 

We know how shameless Tapper is simply due to the fact that he is now trying to profit off of the lie he perpetuated. 

He won't ever actually change. Because he's not a journalist, he's a Democrat cheerleader with pom poms. 

As poorly as Tapper comes off throughout this interview, Kelly proved that she is far more of a journalist by not giving an inch to a man with whom she is friends.

It's difficult to understand how this media strategy by Tapper even makes sense. We know that no Biden supporters are going to believe anything in the book. One of Biden's granddaughters (no, not that one) even called the book 'fairy smut.'

And no one who follows Kelly is going to buy what he is saying now, either, because we all saw Tapper covering up for Biden for four years. 

And we haven't forgotten. 

Yes, she does. 

As for Jake Tapper, he can kick rocks with all of his fake 'humility' he tried to express here. 

Maybe he should stick to outlets like The View if he's looking for people who will swallow any of his tripe now. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.


