False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden





As part of the press tour to try to sell their 'tell-all' book about Biden's cognitive decline during his presidency, not all of the interviews that Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson will do are going to be as soft as ... well, as a Democrat appearing on Jake Tapper's CNN show.

But Tapper, in particular, today showed how out of his league he is in calling himself a journalist when he appeared on Megyn Kelly's podcast.

Kelly has a friendly relationship with Tapper, but she promoted this interview all last week and promised to pull no punches when the two came on her show today.

And, whoa Nellie, she did not pull any punches.

The only thing funnier than watching Tapper futilely try to defend his record of covering four years of the Biden presidency was the wide-eyed look on Thompson's face, revealing that he was clearly witnessing a murder take place right in front of him.

Here is a lengthy excerpt from the interview:

"I called Lara Trump and I said 'you were right.'..."@MegynKelly and @JakeTapper dive into Tapper's viral interview with Lara Trump, whether he was part of the cover-up of Biden's cognitive decline, and more.



LIVE on @SIRIUSXM ch. 111, everywhere after:https://t.co/YJPxz5Gu8d pic.twitter.com/GuO4Oq6feN — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 20, 2025

There is so much to get to in here, but the best part is Kelly refusing to buy ANY of Tapper's justifications for his years of coverage that was so biased, he made Baghdad Bob look like an honest man.

We also love how Tapper keeps referring to his reporting during the Biden administration with the word 'humility.'

No, sir. The word you are looking for here is 'shame.'

Jake Tapper keeps saying: "looking back, I have humility about my coverage." He repeats it like a zombie.



He hired a PR crisis firm and that's exactly the sort of thing they coach you to say so it appears you're holding yourself accountable even though you're not. https://t.co/OsrV5HhmGO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 20, 2025

Glenn Greenwald nails it here. Tapper wants everyone to believe that he has engaged in some self-reflection in writing his book, but it is all rehearsed. And Kelly saw right through it.

If he truly felt 'humility,' he would resign his CNN position in disgrace.

He’s not actually “owning this.” He’s using weasel language, deflection and plausible deniability to avoid the truth: that he’s a journalist fraud who perpetrated a hoax against the American people. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 20, 2025

There is one section in the interview where Kelly brings up the now-infamous interview Tapper did with Lara Trump in 2020 when he mocked her for claiming that Biden was showing signs of mental decline.

Tapper claims he has apologized to Trump, but we have not heard from her about that.

Tapper says he called Lara Trump and apologized months ago privately.



So the question is, why won't he put her back on his show and apologize publicly? https://t.co/GOb6YbLIQD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2025

That's a great question. But we're not holding our breath for Tapper to invite Trump back on his show so he can publicly ask her for forgiveness.

Until Trump confirms that Tapper apologized to her, we're not buying that for one second.

And if Tapper needs to know why, all he needs to do is look in the mirror (with 'humility,' of course).

I will die laughing if Lara Trump comes forward and says he never called her. That would be hilarious. 😆 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 20, 2025

That would be outstanding. We're staying tuned for what Trump has to say about this.

Less humility, more shame. — JeffB2530🌷🇺🇲 (@butzj12530) May 20, 2025

We know how shameless Tapper is simply due to the fact that he is now trying to profit off of the lie he perpetuated.

He won't ever actually change. Because he's not a journalist, he's a Democrat cheerleader with pom poms.

“Humility” is the word he chose over and over again to defend how he lied about covering Biden’s condition. Nice try. No ones buying it or your book. https://t.co/6OUYATrnTN — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) May 20, 2025

As poorly as Tapper comes off throughout this interview, Kelly proved that she is far more of a journalist by not giving an inch to a man with whom she is friends.

The whole interview is excellent. Extremely damning stuff. https://t.co/gLwwXf5AWj — Sean Armani (@seanarmanii) May 20, 2025

Megyn is the Queen of Media and nobody should be surprised at your questions of Tapper and his handling of this issue. Great Job Megyn! https://t.co/ZiTiSCUZVN — David D (@DavidD41044) May 20, 2025

@MegynKellyShow tells @jaketapper what we all think. The Biden coverup only worked because he and CNN and the rest of the TDS media let it happen. https://t.co/8aC0kXd3J4 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 20, 2025

It's difficult to understand how this media strategy by Tapper even makes sense. We know that no Biden supporters are going to believe anything in the book. One of Biden's granddaughters (no, not that one) even called the book 'fairy smut.'

And no one who follows Kelly is going to buy what he is saying now, either, because we all saw Tapper covering up for Biden for four years.

And we haven't forgotten.

Wow, Megyn nails Tapper to the very cross he tried to build to distract his viewers from seeing his gross culpability and bias! https://t.co/hWVH9yowv1 — Mcharvath (@mcharvarth) May 20, 2025

Yes, she does.

As for Jake Tapper, he can kick rocks with all of his fake 'humility' he tried to express here.

Maybe he should stick to outlets like The View if he's looking for people who will swallow any of his tripe now.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



