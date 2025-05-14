Humble Lie: Jake Tapper Says He Should Have Done More to Expose Biden’s Cognitive Decline (Cue Eye Roll)

Shoulda, coulda, woulda. CNN’s Jake Tapper is hawking his new ‘Original Sin’ book, which laughably tries to pin the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline fully on his staff instead of focusing on the legacy media, which did all the heavy lifting. Tapper is now saying he should have done more to expose the cover-up. Yes, we’re laughing, too, since we know he actively participated in trying to deflect from what everyone clearly saw.

Here’s Tapper. (WATCH)

Jake Tapper now says he didn't cover Biden's cognitive issues enough, and claims to "look back on it with humility."



In other words, Jake knew for four years Biden was cognitively impaired, but now sees dollar signs and needs to pretend he didn’t. pic.twitter.com/EKVTSYokjU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

Looking back on it with humility, you say? You should be looking back on it with guilt and shame @jaketapper. You knew exactly what you were doing. — Trump Daily Network (@TrumpDailyNtwk) May 14, 2025

‘Looking back on it with humility’ means cashing in on the cover-up he was part of.

Posters say Tapper is trying to make himself relevant again. Wait, was he ever relevant?

Tapper’s “humility” is aimed at what he hoped to do for biden .. revitalize a failing career. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) May 14, 2025

And cash in while doing so. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

This “humility” schtick is really one for the books. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

He’s an actor who plays a ‘journalist’ on TV.

Commenters point out that Tapper’s role in the cover-up went beyond not covering it.

Jake didn't just avoid covering it, he gaslit people that pointed out Biden's decline. He actively ran cover for Biden. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 14, 2025

Not only did they cover it up, but they also accused us of lying, spreading false information, and working with foreign governments… just like they did when covering the laptop story.



Now he’s going to make millions after lying to the American people and interfering with our elections.





— Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) May 14, 2025

The so called disinformation media watchdogs actively spread disinformation while accusing the right of spreading disinformation.



It’s really something else. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

Every time I think they’ve reached the lowest possible low, they somehow manage to keep digging lower. — J C (@jofjltn4) May 14, 2025

You'll never hate Fake News enough, they deserve to lose all of their influence — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 14, 2025

We don’t think it’s humanly possible to generate the hatred Fake News deserves. Humans just aren’t built for that much hate.