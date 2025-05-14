VIP
Humble Lie: Jake Tapper Says He Should Have Done More to Expose Biden’s Cognitive Decline (Cue Eye Roll)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on May 14, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Shoulda, coulda, woulda. CNN’s Jake Tapper is hawking his new ‘Original Sin’ book, which laughably tries to pin the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline fully on his staff instead of focusing on the legacy media, which did all the heavy lifting. Tapper is now saying he should have done more to expose the cover-up. Yes, we’re laughing, too, since we know he actively participated in trying to deflect from what everyone clearly saw.

Here’s Tapper. (WATCH)

‘Looking back on it with humility’ means cashing in on the cover-up he was part of.

Posters say Tapper is trying to make himself relevant again. Wait, was he ever relevant?

He’s an actor who plays a ‘journalist’ on TV.

Commenters point out that Tapper’s role in the cover-up went beyond not covering it.

Not only did they cover it up, but they also accused us of lying, spreading false information, and working with foreign governments… just like they did when covering the laptop story.

Now he’s going to make millions after lying to the American people and interfering with our elections.


— Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) May 14, 2025

We don’t think it’s humanly possible to generate the hatred Fake News deserves. Humans just aren’t built for that much hate.

