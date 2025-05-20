Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea

Monica Lewinsky thinks Bill 'Bubba' Clinton should have resigned after being caught having an affair with her.

And of course, she's right.

Monica Lewinsky says former President Bill Clinton should’ve resigned from office after affair https://t.co/bIZu2L0Q2P pic.twitter.com/I9GCVsERVf — New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2025

Advertisement

Buzz Patterson shared her post, agreed with her, and then really spilled some tea.

I was there. She’s right. This was 100% Hillary at the time. Hillary knew all along and lied about the affair as well. As soon as Bill’s affair was revealed, Hillary threatened him and became the co-president. She ran the “crisis management” meetings at night in the residence.… https://t.co/ta1zFE9kaV — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 20, 2025

His post continues:

She told Bill to lie. She constructed the whole “vast right-wing conspiracy” bulls**t. Bill should’ve resigned but he hated Al Gore. It was, bar none, the longest 2-year assignment of my life. And I’ve been shot at a few times in anger.

Bubba hated Al Gore?

Really?

Hrm.

No surprise Hill-Dawg came up with the 'vast right-wing conspiracy' BS. She's been making up lies about people who disagree with her for a long, long time.

Buzz was sharing a whole lot:

BILL CLINTON & THE NUCLEAR CODES



I’ve been posting a lot about Hillary Clinton. Let’s spend some time with Bill, shall we?



As the Air Force Military Aide and carrier of the “nuclear football,” the other aides and I lived and worked in the White House.



One morning, I was the… — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 19, 2025

His post continues:

... first person on President Clinton’s calendar. I was scheduled to brief the president on the nuclear process and answer any questions he might have. I arrived at 7:00AM before the rest of the Oval Office was at work. It also happened to be the same morning that the Monica Lewinsky affair hit the national press. As I walked by his secretary’s desk in the outer area of the Oval, I noticed the headlines of the Washington Post. I knew he’d been caught. I walked into the Oval and found the president with his head in his hands, bloodshot eyes. He knew he’d been caught, too. I said “Sir, if this is a bad time, I can comeback later for the briefing.” He agreed. I said, “Just one more thing. Could I just authenticate that you have the nuclear codes?” We called the codes “the biscuit” because the president would tear it open. The president carries the codes, the aide carries the “football.” He told me that no, he didn’t have them. He didn’t know where they were. I asked him how long they’d been misplaced. He couldn’t remember. I was floored. It’d never happened before. Instead of concern for the missing top secret document, he simply said, “Please don’t let this get out.” His only concern was his impending impeachment, Monica, and his poll numbers. I gave the Pentagon a heads up and they were incredulous. We conducted an extensive search of the White House and the residence. Never found them. The Pentagon hopped to and created a new set that was quickly disseminated across the US nuclear arsenal. No easy task. They brought a new set the next morning. Bill Clinton LOST the nuclear codes! For an undetermined period of time, our commander in chief didn’t have the ability to launch nuclear weapons. He never informed us, he had Monica on his mind. Dereliction of duty!

This shiznit is CRAZY.

And we know it's only the tip of the iceberg.

============================================================

Related:

BRO. NO. Eric Swalwell Learns the HARD WAY Threatening the Trump Admin Over LaMonica McIver Is NOT Smart

Just DAMNING! Ex-Biden Aides Just Gave Joe Up, Admit They Knew He Was Not Only In Mental Decline

WOW! Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Goes OFF on Jake Tapper and His 'Fairy Smut' Book and We're Here FOR IT

Cry HARDER: Community Notes NUKES Rep LaMonica McIver's Statement About Assault Charges and It's GLORIOUS

GTFO: CBS News Medical Contributor's Claim About Why Doctors REALLY 'Missed' Biden's Cancer Is a DOOZY

============================================================