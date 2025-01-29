That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words to DESTROY Joy Reid

If we tried to determine our favorite aspects of Donald Trump's first 10 days as President the second time around, there's no question that this writer would put all of his executive orders at the top of the list. Trump is getting things done with lightning speed and he is overwhelming his opponents by just dropping win after win on them every day.

But a VERY close second right behind that would be that Trump AND his team have entered into office this time with exactly ZERO 'Fs' to give about what the left and the media say about them.

Whether it is J.D. Vance obliterating Margaret Brennan on Sunday (he is SO good at that) or new Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt putting the lying media in their place, it's clear that Team Trump 2.0 gets it.

These 'journalists' will never agree with them and they will never stop trying to sabotage them, so why try to coddle them or curry favor with them? Just destroy them and move on.

Another member of the administration who embodies Vance's now-famous phrase, 'I don't really care, Margaret' is Border Czar Tom Homan. When an NBC reporter tried to back him down by asking whether ICE would raid churches and schools, Homan didn't give a wishy-washy answer trying to mollify his detractors. He simply said, 'Never say never.' NBC also tried to corner him with the potential cost of mass deportations, but Homan's response was perfection: 'I don't put a price on Laken Riley's life ... I don't put a price on our national security.'

Trump's team is not only committed to their mission, but they simply do not care if they make the media mad. They also are a lot smarter than the media trying to subvert them.

In the case of MSNBC's Joy Reid -- who recorded ANOTHER segment comparing Trump to Hitler (yawn) on Holocaust Remembrance Day -- the difference in intelligence is glaring. Last night, while speaking with Fox News' Jesse Watters, Homan didn't hold back when describing what he thought about Reid's IQ. Watch:

Joy Reid accuses Secretary Noem of “cosplaying” as an ICE agent.



Tom Homan responds “[Reid] is dumber than a box of rocks.”



How could you not love our new Border Czar?! pic.twitter.com/aJAqeoMh5T — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 29, 2025

LOL. 'She's dumber than a box of rocks.' 'Nuff said.

That tracks. We personally know many boxes of rocks that are FAR smarter than Reid. And less crazy.

It is also pretty hilarious that Reid is accusing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem of 'cosplaying,' since Reid has been cosplaying as a journalist for her entire career. She is just an activist, a pretty ignorant and unhinged one, and we all know it.

Far be it from the DHS Secretary to join the law enforcement officials who are carrying out Trump's deportation mandate to see what the situation is like on the ground. We're sure Reid prefers a DHS chief like Alejandro Mayorkas who never leaves the Washington swamp and just lies to America about the border being secure.

OMGoodness… he actually said it!!😂😂😂 — Sweetie (@Karen67470875) January 29, 2025

As we said, zero Fs to give about what she says or thinks.

Perfect Answer : true as God's Golden Word ! pic.twitter.com/QF35yhaoC9 — John Wootton (@JohnWoo81701406) January 29, 2025

It's so refreshing to see Trump's team not hold ANYTHING back.

No, he is not.

Tom Homan’s response to Joy Reid is brilliant 😂 https://t.co/AQFGS5qnKL — Tyson Garani (@GrubGarani) January 29, 2025

Someone has to give some 'tough love' to Reid, letting her know what America really thinks of her. Might as well be Homan.

I have a Chia pet smarter than her — Brandon Vann (@beckbrand123) January 29, 2025

HAHAHA. Chia Pets are better looking too.

Reminder of what "cosplaying" really looks like: pic.twitter.com/0ab1xscEEI — Dr. Media 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈📺 (@NYCMediaMonitor) January 29, 2025

Ugh. Don't remind us. Reid celebrated every one of those people.

To borrow a phrase from a previous 'border czar' Kamala Harris, we're not going back to that. Not ever.

Speaking of Harris and her failed campaign of 'joy' ...

We'd suggest changing their names to 'Miserable, Lying Harpy' Behar and Reid, but we're not sure that would fit on a television chyron.

In her case I’d say that’s a compliment. Kinda insulting to the box of rocks. https://t.co/7W5aSgUmTH — Charlie Philpott (@cep77) January 29, 2025

Most boxes of rocks are also far less racist than Reid, so they've got that going for them too.

I've been saying for years that Joy Reid is, in fact, the dumbest woman in the history of television news broadcasting.



He's not wrong. https://t.co/WkSQeF9Au9 — 自由戦士アイデアレーンジャー (@1776Dairenn) January 29, 2025

Given the state of the legacy media today, that is a bold claim.

But we think Reid is worthy of the title.

More importantly, we're overjoyed that we have a REAL border czar in Tom Homan now, one who is not afraid to call out horrible people like Joy Reid on national television.