Joy Reid Compares Trump to Hitler (Yawn) on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Monday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. It should have been a solemn day to remember the six million "people" killed by the Nazis during World War II. The Jews have the mantra, "Never again," and it seems that MSNBC's Joy Reid is trying to prevent another Holocaust by warning that President Donald Trump is just like Adolf Hitler. She does this with a montage of headlines from sources like NBC News, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, and the AP.

Reid made it all the way until 1:50 in her two-and-a-half-minute segment before mentioning Trump, but she set up the comparison starting just 30 seconds in. It was pretty obvious where she was going with this. It's shameful that she couldn't designate a segment on just the Holocaust on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Just undeniable.” Joy Reid makes stunning two and a half minute long direct comparison of Trump to Hitler. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/hL52xlw3Hw — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 28, 2025

Don't forget that CNN presidential debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash had also done segments comparing Trump's rhetoric to Hitler.

If anything, Reid makes the case that Trump isn't like Hitler at all. He hasn't imprisoned the opposition — the opposition tried to imprison him — and he didn't abolish states' rights or stage a coup or ban left-wing newspapers. But in Reid's mind, and in the tiny minds of so many of her viewers, Trump is Hitler.

Mass psychosis, and we’re only on Day 8. You guys are pitiful. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 28, 2025

Yes!! You guys finally got it figured out!! You've regrouped, evaluated your situation, and now, your BRAND NEW, NEVER BEEN DONE BEFORE TACTIC, is to call him HITLER!! Wow! Who could've predicted you'd go there! I think it's BRILLIANT, and it's the best way to reach voters. — Jeffrey Rader (@JeffreyRaderIII) January 28, 2025

Definitely keep this energy up. It worked great in November. Americans believe you. — Skittles & Lean (@joethomas238) January 28, 2025

This is why you lost, well.. along with the fact that most of you are mutants, menaces and maniacs, who were on your merry way, to making everyone's lives as miserable as yours. — Jeffrey Rader (@JeffreyRaderIII) January 28, 2025

Her desperation is only outdone by her stupidity. — JeffBo (@JeffBoChicago) January 28, 2025

Keep letting everyone know why your side got blown the F out in November. — Sunrise Guy (@worththefight17) January 28, 2025

This why you lost the election.



Continue — BasedShiba (@antiquemorals) January 28, 2025

The desperation is unreal — 𝕾𝖆𝖒 𝕵. 𝕽𝖊𝖎𝖒𝖊𝖗 (@SamStark93) January 28, 2025

She ignores the fact that she can say this on many msm platforms without the fear of reprisal.. If anyone crossed Hitler in the way she has Trump she would end up in an ashtray. — Mike Burge (@Mikeburge58038) January 28, 2025

If Trump is Hitler, why hasn't he shut down left-wing MSNBC yet? Their speaking truth to power is a danger to his rule.

