Joy Reid Compares Trump to Hitler (Yawn) on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 28, 2025
meme

Monday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. It should have been a solemn day to remember the six million "people" killed by the Nazis during World War II. The Jews have the mantra, "Never again," and it seems that MSNBC's Joy Reid is trying to prevent another Holocaust by warning that President Donald Trump is just like Adolf Hitler. She does this with a montage of headlines from sources like NBC News, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, and the AP.

Reid made it all the way until 1:50 in her two-and-a-half-minute segment before mentioning Trump, but she set up the comparison starting just 30 seconds in. It was pretty obvious where she was going with this. It's shameful that she couldn't designate a segment on just the Holocaust on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Don't forget that CNN presidential debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash had also done segments comparing Trump's rhetoric to Hitler.

If anything, Reid makes the case that Trump isn't like Hitler at all. He hasn't imprisoned the opposition — the opposition tried to imprison him — and he didn't abolish states' rights or stage a coup or ban left-wing newspapers. But in Reid's mind, and in the tiny minds of so many of her viewers, Trump is Hitler.

If Trump is Hitler, why hasn't he shut down left-wing MSNBC yet? Their speaking truth to power is a danger to his rule.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HITLER HOLOCAUST JOY REID MSNBC

