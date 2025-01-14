Retailing Retelling: Walmart’s Logo ‘Rebrand’ Skews Change for More of the Same
Pull the Liar Alarm! Brian Stelter’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Firefighter Analogy Gets Hosed by Trut...
VIP
There's Still Someone Out There Defending Kamala Harris' Pick of Tim Walz
WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)
Former State Dept. Official Thinks Israel Should Have Done Nothing in Response to...
Receipt King Drew Holden Savagely Toasts Jen Rubin in Epic Exit Roast
Daily Mail Slams Billionaire Tycoon Who Just Donated $5 Million to the LA...
VIP
Yellowstone's Finale Fell Flat, but They Steered Clear of Wokeness
Sunny Hostin Is Disgusted by the Politicization of the Wildfires, Blames Trump's Wall
Remembering a 2024 Doozy: Hillary Clinton Made an Argument for Why She Should...
Jennifer Rubin’s New Venture Promises Humor and Pro-Democracy Cooking Columns
Did ‘Climate Change’ Just Get a Name and Face? Man Charged with Arson...
VIP
We Need to Get Down to the Business of Electing Leaders
Yamiche, in a Display of Valor, Declares a Return to the WH ......

Deportations Hurt the Economy? Border Czar Tom Homan Says There’s No Price on National Security

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Day One for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens is fast approaching. President-Elect Donald Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, was recently asked if these much-needed deportations will hurt the economy.

Advertisement

This was his response. (READ)

“I don’t put a price on Laken Riley’s life. I don't put a price on all these young women who've been raped and murdered. I don't put a price on our national security."

“What price do you put on national security?"

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

We agree.

Many posters understand it is not Homan’s job to worry about the economy, but to do what is necessary to serve and protect the Americans living in it.

Recommended

WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

At least one commenter noted that ‘journalists,’ like their fellow Democrats, will rush to put illegal aliens over citizens and their coverage of the deportations will reflect this. Others are intrigued by the possibility of a ‘deportation’ hotline they can call.

Advertisement

It’s only in the idea stage, but Homan’s people will need to develop a way to filter out the pro-illegal alien groups that will purposely flood the hotline with harassment and fake information.

Homan is assuring fast, decisive action right out of the gate on Inauguration Day. Fixing our nation’s illegal alien problem is a promise Trump voters demand be kept and done quickly.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Receipt King Drew Holden Savagely Toasts Jen Rubin in Epic Exit Roast
justmindy
Retailing Retelling: Walmart’s Logo ‘Rebrand’ Skews Change for More of the Same
Warren Squire
Pull the Liar Alarm! Brian Stelter’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Firefighter Analogy Gets Hosed by Truth-Tellers on X
Warren Squire
Daily Mail Slams Billionaire Tycoon Who Just Donated $5 Million to the LA Fire Department
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL) Aaron Walker
Advertisement