Deportations Hurt the Economy? Border Czar Tom Homan Says There’s No Price on National Security

Day One for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens is fast approaching. President-Elect Donald Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, was recently asked if these much-needed deportations will hurt the economy.

This was his response. (READ)

“I don’t put a price on Laken Riley’s life. I don't put a price on all these young women who've been raped and murdered. I don't put a price on our national security." “What price do you put on national security?"

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

In a time of political cowardice, Homan’s ‘What price do you put on national security?’ stands as the best quote of the year.



No spin, just truth. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 13, 2025

We agree.

Many posters understand it is not Homan’s job to worry about the economy, but to do what is necessary to serve and protect the Americans living in it.

Great answer. It’s not his job to worry about the economic consequences. His job is to enforce the laws, protect the border, and deport those here illegally. Looking forward to Mr Homan taking over this train wreck of a border policy. — Natradamus (@natradamus00) January 13, 2025

I'm beyond fed up with the media. This propaganda press b******* they're worried about the economy after 4 years of bedpan Biden and hiding their s*** — Accountability Warrior 💪💥💪 (@BeAccountable4u) January 13, 2025

Human life and security are not measured in dollars but it seems some media don't understand this. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 13, 2025

Tom Homan is spot on. National security and the security of our people can not be measured in dollar terms. Each life is precious; therefore, protecting our neighborhoods should always be our first priority, no matter the economic situation. — George M. Nicholas (@GeogeM3) January 13, 2025

He’s right. It’s about national security. — Selene (@agravematter) January 13, 2025

At least one commenter noted that ‘journalists,’ like their fellow Democrats, will rush to put illegal aliens over citizens and their coverage of the deportations will reflect this. Others are intrigued by the possibility of a ‘deportation’ hotline they can call.

I'll say it again. When this starts the media will have an all out assault on our senses with videos of people crying, being taken to the ground. The absolute worst scenes they can find to discourage our resolve. Do not turn away. Gird yourselves for this. He needs our support. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 13, 2025

Skip the hotline. Lefties and their orgs will just flood it and make it bogged down.



Use an online form, scanned by a trained AI LLM to filter, categorize and summarize reports.



Homan, gimme a buzz. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) January 13, 2025

This will be refreshing.. a hotline to report criminals rather than hotlines to report your neighbors for not wearing a mask or saying something that offends you. — YetToBeDetermined (@y2bdetermined) January 13, 2025

It’s only in the idea stage, but Homan’s people will need to develop a way to filter out the pro-illegal alien groups that will purposely flood the hotline with harassment and fake information.

I’m so excited about Tom Homan coming in and taking charge of this problem in the U.S. 7 more days! — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) January 13, 2025

And woe to anyone who stands in his way.



He’s not playing, and some lefty politician wannabe heroes for illegals are going to learn the hard way. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 13, 2025

Homan is assuring fast, decisive action right out of the gate on Inauguration Day. Fixing our nation’s illegal alien problem is a promise Trump voters demand be kept and done quickly.